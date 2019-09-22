Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Gujarat, Rajasthan likely to receive heavy rain

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: According to India Meteorological Board, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. As per the weather body, strong winds are very likely to prevail over the Arabian Sea. Rough Sea condition is likely to prevail along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy rain is also likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam an Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka an Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to an expert, the country is going through a strong ‘Indian Ocean Dipole’ (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) which is actually driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai.