Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Gujarat, Rajasthan likely to receive heavy rain
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: According to an expert, the country is going through a strong 'Indian Ocean Dipole' (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) which is actually driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: According to India Meteorological Board, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. As per the weather body, strong winds are very likely to prevail over the Arabian Sea. Rough Sea condition is likely to prevail along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Heavy rain is also likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam an Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka an Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Uttar Pradesh: Rise in water level of river Ganga submerges buildings in low-lying areas of Prayagraj
Prayagraj: Buildings in low-lying areas of the city continue to be partially submerged due to a rise in the water level of river Ganga. pic.twitter.com/rqStThQguF
Chennai: City records 104 mm rainfall, heaviest since November 2017
On Thursday, Chennai recorded heaviest rainfall since November 2017. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11.
Overnight rain in Delhi brings temperature down
Overnight rain in parts of the national capital brought the mercury down, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 89 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 23.4 mm rainfall while the Palam observatory recorded 33.4 mm rainfall.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday with humidity levels rising up to 95 per cent. The maximum temperature was a little above 35 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature was at 26 degrees Celcius, both a little above normal observed the Met Department told PTI.
Meanwhile, light rains were observed at many places in Himachal Pradesh with Karsog receiving the most rains. The weatherman has forecast rains at some places of the state till September 27.
