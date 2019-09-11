Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Gujarat
Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Gujarat has already recorded 113.5 per cent average rainfall this monsoon season, with 149 mm rainfall received during the month of September.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued very heavy rainfall in almost all parts of Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. The state has already recorded 113.5 per cent average rainfall this monsoon season, with 149 mm rainfall received during the month of September.
A total of 184 out of total 251 talukas received rainfall Tuesday, with Visavadar in Saurashtra region’s Junagadh district recording the highest rainfall of 141 mm in the state within the 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm Tuesday. This was followed by Gandevi in Navsari district and Choryasi in Surat, both in southern Gujarat, recording 114 mm and 94 mm rainfall, respectively.
According to the IMD forecast for Wednesday, very heavy rain is expected in districts of south Gujarat, namely Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, Valsad, Tapi and in the neighbouring union territories of Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.
Live Blog
The Met Department has predicted rain for Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim today. Follow LIVE updates on weather, temperature in different parts across India.
Gujarat: Kutch records highest rainfall of season
Among the five different regions, Kutch has so far recorded the highest average rainfall of the season with 142 per cent, followed by South Gujarat with 123.22 per cent.
Among all 33 districts, 22 have already crossed the 100 per cent mark. These include Kutch district in Kutch region; Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara in the east central; Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Botad in Saurashtra; and Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Dang in the South.
Gujarat: High-rise building damaged by rain in Ahmedabad
A highrise building in South Bopal locality of Ahmedabad city was damaged after it was struck by lightning Tuesday morning, even as most parts of the state were battered by rain on Tuesday. In Ahmedabad, residents of the highrise said it was the second time in the past four days that lightning had caused damage to the building. On Tuesday, a few vehicles parked on the ground floor of the building were damaged by debris falling from the uppermost floors.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on weather. The Met Department has predicted rain for Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim today. Follow this space to track the latest developments
On Tuesday, rainfall was observed at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Odisha, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. High-speed winds also prevailed at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram.
Himachal Pradesh remained dry today as the monsoon continued to weaken in the state, IMD said. The MeT department, however, has predicted rain in some parts of the state till September 16.
River Godavari continued to be in spate on Tuesday though there was a marginal fall in the inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage to 14.29 lakh cusecs, hours after crossing the 15 lakh cusecs mark. Though the second warning signal was continuing at the SAC Barrage in Dowaleswaram, the flood showed a falling trend as inflow from the upstream reduced significantly, officials said. However, the villages under Polavaram and Devipatnam mandals, as well as several in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district, may remain marooned for the next couple of days till the flood water completely recedes.
Gujarat: Kutch records highest rainfall of season
Among the five different regions, Kutch has so far recorded the highest average rainfall of the season with 142 per cent, followed by South Gujarat with 123.22 per cent.
Among all 33 districts, 22 have already crossed the 100 per cent mark. These include Kutch district in Kutch region; Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara in the east central; Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Botad in Saurashtra; and Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Dang in the South.
Gujarat: High-rise building damaged by rain in Ahmedabad
A highrise building in South Bopal locality of Ahmedabad city was damaged after it was struck by lightning Tuesday morning, even as most parts of the state were battered by rain on Tuesday. In Ahmedabad, residents of the highrise said it was the second time in the past four days that lightning had caused damage to the building. On Tuesday, a few vehicles parked on the ground floor of the building were damaged by debris falling from the uppermost floors.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on weather. The Met Department has predicted rain for Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim today. Follow this space to track the latest developments