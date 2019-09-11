Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Gujarat

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued very heavy rainfall in almost all parts of Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday. The state has already recorded 113.5 per cent average rainfall this monsoon season, with 149 mm rainfall received during the month of September.

A total of 184 out of total 251 talukas received rainfall Tuesday, with Visavadar in Saurashtra region’s Junagadh district recording the highest rainfall of 141 mm in the state within the 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm Tuesday. This was followed by Gandevi in Navsari district and Choryasi in Surat, both in southern Gujarat, recording 114 mm and 94 mm rainfall, respectively.

According to the IMD forecast for Wednesday, very heavy rain is expected in districts of south Gujarat, namely Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, Valsad, Tapi and in the neighbouring union territories of Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.