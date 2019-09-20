Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Goa and Konkan region, says IMD

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Isolated places in Goa and Konkan are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Isolated places in Goa and the Konkan region are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across Odisha. Strong winds with speed up to 40-50 km per hour are likely to blow over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts while squally weather is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in these areas have also been advised not to venture into the seas.

On Thursday, although reeling under a red alert from the weather department, Mumbai hardly received any rain. As a precautionary measure after IMD’s alert, indicating “extremely heavy rainfall”, the Maharashtra government had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city and in Raigad district. However, this too remained ineffective as several educational institutions remained open.

In other news, New Delhi has been reeling under a long spell of high temperatures and humidity since September 8, when the city recorded 47.4 mm rains. Only brief spells of very light rainfall have occurred after that. “Normally, the monsoon withdraws from the Delhi-NCR region around September 21. But this time, it is expected to retreat only around the month-end,” an IMD official told PTI. In September so far, the national capital has recorded 50.4 mm rains against the 30-year average of 94.9 mm — a deficiency of 47 per cent.

Moderate showers with thunderstorm forecast across Maharashtra: IMD

Moderate rain and thundershowers were forecast by IMD on Thursday night to occur over Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha, Washim  districts till Friday morning. A cyclonic depression is forming in the Arabian sea which will bring rainfall to the states of Maharashta, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, reported Skymet.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains lashed Kangra district on Thursday

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in Kangra district since Wednesday evening, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. 
Dharmshala received 89 mm of rainfall, followed by Nahan (43 mm), Gaggal (39 mm), Sarkaghat (32 mm) Kangra and Bhoranj (23 mm each), Baldwara (17 mm), Amb (14 mm), Bharari (9 mm), Una (8 mm), Chail (6 mm) and Solan (5 mm), he added.

Several places in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Heavy rainfall lashed places in Kangra district since Wednesday evening, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

A cyclonic circulation and related low-pressure over south Madhya Pradesh has been driving the humid westerly winds from the Arabian sea. As the circulation gradually moves westward in next few days, the coastal areas of the state, including Mumbai, are likely to witness very heavy rains, the official said.

According to an expert, the country is going through a strong 'Indian Ocean Dipole' (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) which is actually driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai.

