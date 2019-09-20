Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains likely in Goa and Konkan region, says IMD

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Isolated places in Goa and the Konkan region are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across Odisha. Strong winds with speed up to 40-50 km per hour are likely to blow over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts while squally weather is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in these areas have also been advised not to venture into the seas.

On Thursday, although reeling under a red alert from the weather department, Mumbai hardly received any rain. As a precautionary measure after IMD’s alert, indicating “extremely heavy rainfall”, the Maharashtra government had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city and in Raigad district. However, this too remained ineffective as several educational institutions remained open.

In other news, New Delhi has been reeling under a long spell of high temperatures and humidity since September 8, when the city recorded 47.4 mm rains. Only brief spells of very light rainfall have occurred after that. “Normally, the monsoon withdraws from the Delhi-NCR region around September 21. But this time, it is expected to retreat only around the month-end,” an IMD official told PTI. In September so far, the national capital has recorded 50.4 mm rains against the 30-year average of 94.9 mm — a deficiency of 47 per cent.