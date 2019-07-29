Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Flood fury continues in Assam and Bihar, heavy rains likely in Maharashtra

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy” rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha, parts of north Gujarat and Rajasthan on Monday due to the existing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The department has also issued a warning to fishermen in Gujarat and Maharashtra against venturing into the sea till August 1 due to gusty winds.

Also, three deaths were reported in Thane and Raigad districts on Sunday following the incessant rains. Due to heavy rains, a part of a bridge on the Ulhas river linking Murbad to Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district got washed away in the early hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, intermittent rains continued for the fourth successive day in Jammu Kashmir Sunday, leading to the suspension of Amarnath yatra from three main base camps and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan touched 22 Sunday after nine more causalities were reported from various parts of the state. Continuous rain since Saturday night created a flood-like situation in Kota, which recorded a maximum of 151.8mm of rain till morning. In Assam and Bihar, there has been no respite from flood fury with the death toll in the two states mounting to 209, (82 in Assam, 127 in Bihar) this monsoon season so far, news agency PTI reported.