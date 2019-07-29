Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Flood fury continues in Assam and Bihar, heavy rains likely in Maharashtra

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy” rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha, parts of north Gujarat and Rajasthan on Monday due to the existing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The department has also issued a warning to fishermen in Gujarat and Maharashtra against venturing into the sea till August 1 due to gusty winds.
Also, three deaths were reported in Thane and Raigad districts on Sunday following the incessant rains. Due to heavy rains, a part of a bridge on the Ulhas river linking Murbad to Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district got washed away in the early hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, intermittent rains continued for the fourth successive day in Jammu Kashmir Sunday, leading to the suspension of Amarnath yatra from three main base camps and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan touched 22 Sunday after nine more causalities were reported from various parts of the state. Continuous rain since Saturday night created a flood-like situation in Kota, which recorded a maximum of 151.8mm of rain till morning. In Assam and Bihar, there has been no respite from flood fury with the death toll in the two states mounting to 209, (82 in Assam, 127 in Bihar) this monsoon season so far, news agency PTI reported.
IMD lowers warning, but issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar
After having issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane for Sunday, the Met department lowered the warning to an orange alert with the forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain at some places, on Sunday afternoon. As opposed to red alert and forecast of “extreme” rainfall, the Santacruz observatory recorded 0.5 mm rainfall in a span of nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm) on Sunday while the Colaba observatory, which is a representative of South Mumbai, recorded 4.8 mm rainfall in the same duration. For more details, read here.
Heavy rains continue in Rajasthan; flood-like situation in Kota
Kota and other nearby areas in Rajasthan faced flood-like situation on Sunday due to continuous rain since Saturday night. SDRF teams were pressed into service in Kota and surrounding areas and over 100 people were shifted to safe zones on Sunday morning, officials said. Kota recorded maximum rain at 151.8 mm till morning since Saturday. Sawaimadhopur recorded 68 mm rain in the same period. Read more here.
What caused weekend flooding outside Mumbai; what can be done?
The eastern part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was inundated over the weekend after the townships of Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Murbad and Ambernath all received around 300 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8 am on July 27. Almost exactly a year earlier, the twin satellite towns of Vasai-Virar had been all but cut off from Mumbai for two days as floods snapped rail and road links. What makes this coastal urban agglomeration prone to flooding of the kind seen in Thane district over the weekend? Read more here.
