Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Red alert in Kerala; flood toll in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya crosses 100
Weather forecast today India LIVE news updates: In a press release issued on Thursday evening by IMD, the weather department said there would be enhanced rainfall over Peninsular India during over the next four to five days.
Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Issuing a red alert in three districts in Kerala, IMD said the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall at most places till July 21. Meanwhile, Assam which has been flooded is likely to receive reduced rainfall during the next three days.
After two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, residents woke up to a sunny morning on Friday. Light rains are expected in certain parts of the capital region, but it is expected to turn weak, resulting in a dry spell between July 20 to 23. The flood situation in Bihar and Meghalaya was grim with death-toll crossing 100, PTI reported.
In a press release issued on Thursday evening by IMD, the weather department said there would be enhanced rainfall over Peninsular India during over the next four to five days. An off-shore trough is predicted from South Maharastra to Karnataka coast whereas a cyclonic circulation lies over parts of Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains will continue to lash Central India, especially in Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka.
Three Kerala districts on red alert as flood toll in Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya crosses 100. Get latest weather updates here:
Good morning! It is a sunny day in Delhi-NCR after two days of light to moderate rainfall at various places. Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert in Kerala's three districts yesterday as the state will witness very heavy rainfall for the next three days. Stay tuned to this space for the latest weather updates.
India's monsoon rains below average in past week, raising crop worries India's monsoon rains were 20% below average in the week ending on Wednesday, IMD said, as summer showers turned patchy over the central, western and southern parts of the country, raising concerns over the progress of crop plantings.
Parts of north and eastern India were lashed by rains and the Army was called out in Punjab's Sangrur district following a 50-foot breach in the Ghaggar river that inundated over 2,000 acres of agricultural field and inhabitants of a few nearby villages fled fearing flood threat.
Of Assam's 33 districts, 28 remained under the grip of floods that has displaced nearly 54 lakh people and killed 36 people. Nine fresh deaths -- three from Morigaon, two from Biswanath, and one each from Sonitpur, Udalguri, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts -- were reported on Thursday, the ASDMA told PTI.
The Safdarjung Observatory on Thursday, which provides official figures for Delhi, reported 12.1 mm rains overnight. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, it measured 3.6 mm precipitation.
