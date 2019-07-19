Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Red alert in Kerala; flood toll in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya crosses 100

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Issuing a red alert in three districts in Kerala, IMD said the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall at most places till July 21. Meanwhile, Assam which has been flooded is likely to receive reduced rainfall during the next three days.

After two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, residents woke up to a sunny morning on Friday. Light rains are expected in certain parts of the capital region, but it is expected to turn weak, resulting in a dry spell between July 20 to 23. The flood situation in Bihar and Meghalaya was grim with death-toll crossing 100, PTI reported.

In a press release issued on Thursday evening by IMD, the weather department said there would be enhanced rainfall over Peninsular India during over the next four to five days. An off-shore trough is predicted from South Maharastra to Karnataka coast whereas a cyclonic circulation lies over parts of Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains will continue to lash Central India, especially in Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka.