Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain likely in Kerala, thundershowers in Bengaluru

Weather forecast today India LIVE News Updates: The IMD forecast heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. (File)

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places over Kerala and parts of south Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. The IMD forecast also indicated heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD said due to a change in wind pattern over north and adjoining central India, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4° C over many parts of northwest, west, central and east India over the next two-three days, leading to heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over central and adjoining northwest India mainly Tuesday.

Rainfall expected in Kerala, IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan. Get latest updates here

Partly cloudy sky in Bengaluru

Hyderabad today recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsium. The weatherman forecast partly cloudy sky for the day.

Thundershowers likely in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the IMD forecast partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Mumbai records maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius

In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Rains, thundershowers in Kolkata

Kolkata today recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur towards afternoon or evening, IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Heatwave conditions likely in Andhra Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Strong winds hit south Karnataka

Heavy rain expected in Kerala, IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Andhra, Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places over Kerala and parts of south Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. The IMD forecast also indicated heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Follow our live blog to get the latest updates on today's weather conditions across India.

On Sunday, heat wave conditions were observed in some parts over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana. (File)

On Sunday, heat wave conditions were observed in some parts over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday. Thunderstorms were also observed at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha.

