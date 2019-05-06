Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain likely in Kerala, thundershowers in Bengaluru

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind at isolated places over Kerala and parts of south Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. The IMD forecast also indicated heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD said due to a change in wind pattern over north and adjoining central India, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4° C over many parts of northwest, west, central and east India over the next two-three days, leading to heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over central and adjoining northwest India mainly Tuesday.