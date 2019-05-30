Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Delhi temperature to touch 46 degree Celsius today

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to cross 46 degrees Celsius Thursday as heatwave conditions continue to intensify. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

In its weather forecast bulletin for Thursday, the IMD said Andaman & Nicobar islands are likely to experience widespread rainfall for the next four days. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal and some part of Andaman sea, IMD added.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday.