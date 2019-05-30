Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Delhi temperature to touch 46 degree Celsius today

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Temperatures will soar in some parts in Vidarbha and at isolated pockets in Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Delhi: Monsoon likely to arrive this week, pre-monsoon showers from Wednesday
Heat wave in Delhi NCR on Wednesday. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to cross 46 degrees Celsius Thursday as heatwave conditions continue to intensify. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

In its weather forecast bulletin for Thursday, the IMD said Andaman & Nicobar islands are likely to experience widespread rainfall for the next four days. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal and some part of Andaman sea, IMD added.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday.

At 41°C, Kolkata records hottest day of season

The mercury showed an upward trend across North

A heatwave is expected to sweep several parts of the country, with the mercury already touching the 48-degree mark in Maharashtra's Chandrapur town.

In Rajasthan, heatwave gripped parts of the state with the mercury touching the season's highest at 47.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, four notches above average. Normal life was affected as a heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern parts of the state.

