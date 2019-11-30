Weather today: Delhi air quality ‘satisfactory’ after rains, winds

A view of Yamuna river after the rain in Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) A view of Yamuna river after the rain in Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Weather forecast Today: At the onset of winter, strong winds and untimely rain has engulfed Delhi for the past two days, improving the air quality the national capital has seen in close to two months. However, as the mercury dropped in Delhi, recording temperature at 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD said the day temperature is expected to rise in the coming week but night temperature is expected to drop significantly.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been recorded at 86, putting air in the ‘satisfactory’ category Friday. AQI was at 106 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, district collectors of four districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for schools today following heavy rainfall in the region early morning. The state has been a recipient of heavy rainfall since Monday and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy spells of rain in Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend owing to the formation of an easterly trough in the Bay of Bengal.