Saturday, December 28, 2019

Weather today: Delhi air quality ‘satisfactory’ after rains, winds

Weather forecast Today: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been recorded at 86, putting air in the ‘satisfactory’ category Friday. AQI was at 106 on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2019 10:41:20 am
Weather forecast Today: At the onset of winter, strong winds and untimely rain has engulfed Delhi for the past two days, improving the air quality the national capital has seen in close to two months.

Weather forecast Today: At the onset of winter, strong winds and untimely rain has engulfed Delhi for the past two days, improving the air quality the national capital has seen in close to two months. However, as the mercury dropped in Delhi, recording temperature at 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD said the day temperature is expected to rise in the coming week but night temperature is expected to drop significantly.

Meanwhile, district collectors of four districts in Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for schools today following heavy rainfall in the region early morning. The state has been a recipient of heavy rainfall since Monday and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy spells of rain in Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend owing to the formation of an easterly trough in the Bay of Bengal.

Weather forecast today live updates: Delhi pollution drops to 'satisfactory' after rains lash parts of city; Tamil Nadu schools closed after heavy rains.

    11:02 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Schools in Tamil Nadu shut due to heavy spells of rain
    10:25 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Follow us through the day for the latest news and updates.

    Noida received light showers.

    Parts of Delhi-NCR received mild rain and hail on Thursday which brought down the mercury with a slight improvement in the city’s air quality.

    Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir continued to receive snowfall as schools remained shut and vehicles stranded on the national highway. Kufri district in Himachal dropped to sub-zero temperature with the area along with Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla being closed due to overnight snowfall. The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway remained shut today for the second consecutive day.

