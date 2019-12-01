Weather Forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: Orange alert issued in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next two days

Weather Forecast today HIGHLIGHTS: A day after the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region improved to ‘satisfactory’ levels for the first time in two months, it is likely to deteriorate to ‘poor’ on Saturday due to a change in wind direction and drop in wind speed, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) predicted. At present, Delhi’s air is at 108 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.
According to SAFAR, the rains and favourable wind speed over the last three days brought the air quality down to an AQI of 84 at 4 pm on Friday, the best reading since October 5, when it was 98. Weather experts said slow wind speed (6-8 kilometre per hour) would lead to a dip in the air quality on Saturday but no drastic deterioration is expected. The wind direction is northwesterly but the share of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution would have only been around six per cent on Friday as stubble burning has almost come to an end, they said.
Meanwhile, active easterly wave conditions over the south peninsula are likely to bring widespread rainfall in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep during till Monday.
Highlights
Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai has issued an Orange alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 2 days following prospects of increased rainfall in several districts.
Air quality index (AQI) is 114 (moderate) near Delhi airport and 125 (moderate) near India Gate.
According to CPCB, the average concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 — fine particles suspended in the air — in Delhi-NCR was 45.2 and 84.6 respectively between noon Thursday and 8 pm Friday, which is below the 24-hour acceptable standards of 60 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre air.
Apart from rising AQI in Delhi, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s air monitoring stations also recorded a fall in real-time concentration of particulate matter on Friday. The lowest reading of PM2.5 at Mandir Marg monitoring station was 19 at 7 pm, and at Anand Vihar it was 22 at 3 am.
Incessant downpour has prompted the schools in seven districts of Tamil Nadu to declare a holiday today. The districts include Chennai, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam.
