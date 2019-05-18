Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi NCR will experience light rain, thunderstorm

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Weather in the national capital has been pleasant since the past week which comes as a respite for the residents from the scorching heat.
Rains lashed several parts of the city on Friday as the minimum temperature fell down by two notches below the season’s average. The temperature today is being recorded at 26 degrees Celsius with slight haze in NCR and a forecast of cloudy skies and thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and winds. The weather is expected to continue being pleasant as the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Due to the gusty winds Friday night, nearly 32 flights had to be diverted from Delhi airport. “The flights have been diverted from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar due to rain and winds,” a Delhi airport official told news agency PTI. At least 10 flights were diverted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and another 22 were diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm due to inclement weather.
Meanwhile, Centre Friday issued a drought advisory to Southern and Western states as water storage in dams dropped to a “critical” level. The advisory was directed at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, asking them to use water judiciously.
Gujarat reservoirs face 33 % water deficiency this year
In Gujarat, all 10 reservoirs are showing a downward trend in water levels this year as on May 16. According to the latest report on live storage of reservoirs in India, issued by Central Water Commission (CWC), Gujarat faces a deficiency of 33 per cent as far as water reserves in its reservoirs are concerned.
The reservoir basin-wise stocks are most deficient in that of Sabarmati, which flows through Gujarat, apart from those on the southern rivers of Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery. Drought advisories were sent to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana late last week, CWC member S K Haldar, said.
Delayed monsoon a worry, Gujarat worst affected
The water situation in the northwestern regions of the country, especially Gujarat and Maharashtra, is grim this summer, as many dams have reached dead stock, while total available water reserves have dwindled below May 2018 levels. With the Southwest monsoon expected to hit Kerala late on June 6 and its northward progression to be delayed, western India’s water woes are likely to go on for yet another month or more.
