Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi NCR will experience light rain, thunderstorm

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Weather in the national capital has been pleasant since the past week which comes as a respite for the residents from the scorching heat.

Rains lashed several parts of the city on Friday as the minimum temperature fell down by two notches below the season’s average. The temperature today is being recorded at 26 degrees Celsius with slight haze in NCR and a forecast of cloudy skies and thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and winds. The weather is expected to continue being pleasant as the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Due to the gusty winds Friday night, nearly 32 flights had to be diverted from Delhi airport. “The flights have been diverted from Delhi to nearby airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar due to rain and winds,” a Delhi airport official told news agency PTI. At least 10 flights were diverted between 4 pm and 5 pm, and another 22 were diverted between 9 pm and 10 pm due to inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Centre Friday issued a drought advisory to Southern and Western states as water storage in dams dropped to a “critical” level. The advisory was directed at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, asking them to use water judiciously.