Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6https://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-delhi-mumbai-kolkata-imd-5957974/

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Met Department has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

weather, weather today, mumbai rains, weather today india, gujarat rains, telangana weather, telangana rain latest news, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather report, weather report today, delhi weather, Chennai weather, kerala weather, noida weather, odisha weather, weather india, weather live, live weather today
Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 percent more precipitation than normal.  (File photo)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department Monday forecast ‘fairly widespread’ to ‘widespread’ rainfall in the coastal areas and ghat sections of Karnataka and Maharashtra in the next two days.

It has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the bay in August. Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe waterlogging due to incessant rains earlier this month.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 percent more precipitation than normal.  This is the second consecutive month the country recorded above normal rainfall.

Live Blog

Rainfall predicted in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Follow LIVE updates here.

Haryana: Water-logging in parts of Fatehabad due to rainfall

Water-logging in parts of Fatehabad due to rainfall in the region.

IMD predicts heavy downpour in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. 

Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the bay in August.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Sunday stayed a few notches below normal in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, while rains lashed some places in both the states.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, as per the meteorological department report here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximums at 31.2, 35.5, 31 and 31 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees below normal.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android