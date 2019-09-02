Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department Monday forecast ‘fairly widespread’ to ‘widespread’ rainfall in the coastal areas and ghat sections of Karnataka and Maharashtra in the next two days.

It has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over the bay in August. Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe waterlogging due to incessant rains earlier this month.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 percent more precipitation than normal. This is the second consecutive month the country recorded above normal rainfall.