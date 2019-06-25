Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai in 24 hours

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Mumbai awaits monsoon, with the weatherman forecasting its onset in the next 24 hours. Over 90 per cent of Maharashtra has now been covered by southwest monsoon after a rather slow-progressing stage experienced until last week. Strong monsoon winds are likely to prevail between June 25 and June 28, making the further advancement swifter.

Up North, mercury in the national capital is likely to drop owing to light rainfall, easterly winds and a western disturbance. Moisture-laden easterly winds are moving towards Delhi while western disturbance is also affecting weather activity in the hills and the northern plains. The Met Department, meanwhile, has issued fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, severe rainfall deficit in Kerala is being seen as the result of the late onset of the southwest monsoon and the emergence of Cyclone Vayu in the southeast Arabian sea before it moved northwestwards toward the Gujarat coast.