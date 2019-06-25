Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai in 24 hourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-delhi-mumbai-himachal-madhya-pradesh-lucknow-chennai-kerala-5798075/
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai in 24 hours
Weather forecast Today, Monsoon and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: Follow this space to keep a tab on the weather and temperature in Noida, Kerala, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Mumbai awaits monsoon, with the weatherman forecasting its onset in the next 24 hours. Over 90 per cent of Maharashtra has now been covered by southwest monsoon after a rather slow-progressing stage experienced until last week. Strong monsoon winds are likely to prevail between June 25 and June 28, making the further advancement swifter.
Up North, mercury in the national capital is likely to drop owing to light rainfall, easterly winds and a western disturbance. Moisture-laden easterly winds are moving towards Delhi while western disturbance is also affecting weather activity in the hills and the northern plains. The Met Department, meanwhile, has issued fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh till Tuesday.
Meanwhile, severe rainfall deficit in Kerala is being seen as the result of the late onset of the southwest monsoon and the emergence of Cyclone Vayu in the southeast Arabian sea before it moved northwestwards toward the Gujarat coast.
Delhi is likely to receive light rains today, keeping the temperature in check. Pre-monsoon showers have brought relief to many parts of North India. Follow LIVE updates here
Monsoon to officially reach Mumbai in next 24-48 hrs: IMD
Residents can expect a relief with monsoon, though delayed, set to reach Mumbai within the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum of 2.5 mm rainfall must be recorded over a span of 24 hours for the onset of monsoon to be declared. Read more here
Delhi recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius Monday, two notches below normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 78 percent, according to the weather office.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said a thundercloud over Haryana is moving towards Delhi and light rain is likely in the next 24 hours which will keep the mercury in check. Light rain activity will continue in patches for another two-three days. Thereafter, the temperatures will rise slightly, chief meteorologist at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palwat said.
The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday. The city is likely to witness light rain, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.
The south-west monsoon has arrived in more than 90 per cent of Maharashtra and is likely to cover the entire state in the next four to five days.
In Rajasthan, pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of the state on Monday, bringing respite to residents from heat and sultry weather. Several places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Sikar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 5 cms in the past 24 hours, a Meteorological Department official said.
Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar and Dabok also received rainfall. An overcast sky and rainfall led to a sudden drop in maximum temperatures in most cities.
