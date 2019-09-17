Weather forecast today live updates: MP’s flood-hit districts Mandsaur, Neemuch to get relief from rain today

Weather forecast today live updates: Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. However, in a relief for flood-hit districts of Mandsaur and Neemuch, which are in western MP, the intensity of rains is likely to lessen. Due to heavy rainfall, at least 45,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas in various districts last weekend.

Meanwhile. Delhi woke up to light rains this morning and cloudy skies. The minimum and maximum temperature will be 27 and 36 degrees Celsius today. And, in Mumbai, cloudy skies brought down the temperature to 28 degrees Celsius. Parts of the city are likely to witness light showers.

Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and updates on the southwest monsoon and weather conditions across the country, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad etc.