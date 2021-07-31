Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Rajasthan; rains likely in Delhi, MP today

Commuters wade through waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Consistent torrential rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal since the past 2 days have taken nine lives. The eastern part of the country is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the formation of a low-pressure area. Submerging low-lying areas and waterlogging is becoming a daily feature here.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ in Rajasthan, predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state, while it issued an ‘orange alert’ in almost half of Madhya Pradesh.

The national capital has also been issued an orange alert, where moderate rains on Saturday could lead to possible waterlogging and major traffic disruptions. Today, the MET department has predicted widespread heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rainfall will continue in UP, Uttarakhand, and Haryana as well.

Meanwhile, the rescue operations to locate 20 people missing after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Friday. Seven people were found dead and 17 others have been injured.