Saturday, July 31, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Rajasthan; rains likely in Delhi, MP today

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Today, the MET department has predicted widespread heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 10:11:41 am
Light rain in Delhi NCRCommuters wade through waterlogged Ring Road in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Consistent torrential rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal since the past 2 days have taken nine lives. The eastern part of the country is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the formation of a low-pressure area. Submerging low-lying areas and waterlogging is becoming a daily feature here.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ in Rajasthan, predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state, while it issued an ‘orange alert’ in almost half of Madhya Pradesh.

The national capital has also been issued an orange alert, where moderate rains on Saturday could lead to possible waterlogging and major traffic disruptions. Today, the MET department has predicted widespread heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rainfall will continue in UP, Uttarakhand, and Haryana as well.

Meanwhile, the rescue operations to locate 20 people missing after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Friday. Seven people were found dead and 17 others have been injured.

Delhi, MP under orange alert; red alert for Rajasthan; 9 people killed in torrential rain in UP, Bengal. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:11 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Low pressure area with cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Jharkhand, Bihar

A well marked low pressure area lies over northwest Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Bihar and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days. Under its influence, heavy rainfall will be witnessed in these areas. 

10:08 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Rainfall predictions for the day

Today, the MET department has predicted widespread heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rainfall will continue in UP, Uttarakhand, and Haryana as well. Heavy rainfall will continue in Rajasthan, and Delhi. 

Is India ready to meet extreme weather challenge? IMD D-G Mrutyunjay Mohapatra explains

The heavy rain in Maharashtra over the last few days, which has claimed close to 200 lives, has reinforced a recent trend in India. Starting with the Uttarakhand disaster of 2013, there has been an extreme rainfall event every year. This has resulted in floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and several other parts of the country.

The increase in frequency, and intensity, of such extreme events is considered to be an impact of changing climate patterns — across the globe as well as over the Indian region.

The rapid rise in the number of extreme weather events, mostly induced by way of climate change, has underlined the need and importance of timely and accurate forecasts for a variety of weather phenomena. In the last few years, there has been tremendous improvement in prediction of cyclones and heat waves, due to which thousands of lives have been saved. But effective forecast of events such as cloudburst, or urban flooding, remain a challenge.

Climate change introduces fresh uncertainties in weather forecasting.

 

