Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Bihar; temperature dips in Delhi
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi will receive light showers in the next few days, the IMD predicted. Thanks to the rains, the capital will also see cooler temperatures.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After a long and dry spell, the Delhi NCR region witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the next two-three days could see more light showers. Thanks to the rains, the capital will see cooler temperatures for the next two or three days.
The IMD has also predicted heavy showers across isolated places of Bihar, Marathawada, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Water was still being pumped out in Bihar’s capital city Patna, where some parts are still inundated.
In UP, the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 117 — six more people died on Thursday.
Weather forecast today live updates: IMD predicts more showers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi, too, will receive rains.
Patna rains: Streets flooded due to heavy rainfall
Streets in Patna's Patliputra Colony flooded due to heavy rainfall in the city.
(ANI pictures)
Pune rains: 2,344 vehicles damaged by flash floods in city, says police data
As many as 2,344 vehicles were damaged in the recent flash floods in the city, according to the data compiled by Pune City Police. The vehicles included 1,599 two-wheelers, 44 three-wheelers and 701 four-wheelers, collectively estimated to be worth Rs 6.57crore. Read more
Delhi rains: Mercury expected to dip more
Mercury is expected to dip till October 9 in Delhi, with Safdarjung and Palam observatories of IMD recording minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius from October 5 to October 7, and maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky. Read more
As the four-month rainfall season ends, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall mainly over east and northeast India during next two to three days.
Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also very likely to experience enhanced thunderstorm activity mainly on October 5 and 6.
Due to the heavy downpour in the national capital, runway operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were suspended for around 20 minutes till 8:20 pm, with as many as four flights diverted during this time.
Total rainfall of about 35.2 mm was recorded from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm Thursday evening, IMD officials said.
Knee-deep water was seen at busy stretches such as Moolchand Underpass, Tilak Bridge, Hyatt Hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place, MB Road, IGNOU Road, Munirka, IIT Gate, South Extension and Sainik Farms. It took commuters two to three times longer than usual to reach their destinations.
