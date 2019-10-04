Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Bihar; temperature dips in Delhi

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After a long and dry spell, the Delhi NCR region witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the next two-three days could see more light showers. Thanks to the rains, the capital will see cooler temperatures for the next two or three days.

The IMD has also predicted heavy showers across isolated places of Bihar, Marathawada, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Water was still being pumped out in Bihar’s capital city Patna, where some parts are still inundated.

In UP, the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 117 — six more people died on Thursday.