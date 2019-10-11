Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi's air quality 'poor', likely to dip further in coming days

Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Heavy rainfall is expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours and over south peninsular India during the next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: A hazy view of the Yamuna, Thursday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast said that Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, entire Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi, some parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan as well. Heavy rainfall is expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours and over south peninsular India during the next two to three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is also likely over east, northeast and peninsular India in the coming days.

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata city Thursday, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement. The Met department has warned of downpour in south Bengal till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality nosedived to ‘very poor’ Thursday with a change in wind direction and accumulation of pollutants after effigies were burnt on Dussehra. Over the next two days, air quality is expected to dip further with the monsoon retreat at this time.

More rains expected in south Bengal today

Heavy rainfall likely in North East India in next 24 hours

Heavy rainfall is expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours and over south peninsular India during the next two to three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is also likely over east, northeast and peninsular India in the coming days.

Southwest monsoon withdraws from most parts of North India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department in its latest weather forecast said that Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, entire Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi, some parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan as well. 

Patna: Peoples sit on a makeshift boat to cross the flood-affected area of Sakha Maidan following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)

After a delay of 39 days, the Southwest monsoon finally commenced its withdrawal on Wednesday, with the retreat being termed as the most delayed one to commence over India. With this, the 2019 monsoon has remained the longest season ever.

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said the monsoon will withdraw from most parts of Northwest and Central India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh in the third week of October.

