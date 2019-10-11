Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’, likely to dip further in coming days

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast said that Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, entire Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi, some parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan as well. Heavy rainfall is expected across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours and over south peninsular India during the next two to three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is also likely over east, northeast and peninsular India in the coming days.

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata city Thursday, leading to water-logging of several thoroughfares and affecting traffic movement. The Met department has warned of downpour in south Bengal till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality nosedived to ‘very poor’ Thursday with a change in wind direction and accumulation of pollutants after effigies were burnt on Dussehra. Over the next two days, air quality is expected to dip further with the monsoon retreat at this time.