scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal to form a low pressure area in the next 48 hrs

Weather forecast Today Live Updates:The low pressure area formed due to the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal will presumably move west-northwest wards and become more profound in the subsequent 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2020 10:57:32 am
weather, weather today, mumbai weather, maharashtra weather, gujarat weather, pune weather, weather forecast today, delhi weather, maharashtra weather, mumbai weather today, weather today delhi, weather today gujarat, weather today pune, cyclone nisarga, cyclone nisarga live, cyclone nisarga tracker, cyclone nisarga live tracker, weather forecast The country will witness no significant change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours.(PTI/File)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The cyclonic circulation of over east central Bay of Bengal extending upto mid-tropospheric level continues to persist, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday. Due to this, a low pressure area is likely to form over this region in the next 48 hours. The low pressure area will presumably move west-northwest wards and become more profound in the subsequent 24 hours.

This low pressure area is expected to cause fairly widespread and isolated rainfall over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days.

The weather department further said that the country will witness no significant change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours and the temperatures will rise by 2°C to 4°C thereafter over northwest India. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, it added.

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Goa, parts of Arabian sea, Konkan, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu,Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern during next 2 days.

 

Live Blog

The low pressure over Bay of Bengal to likely to cause widespread rainfall in parts of the country. Follow this space for latest weather updates.

10:55 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Yesterday's weather highlights

Rain lashes in parts of Rajasthan and Karnataka - Several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted strong winds with thunderstorms over several districts in the next 24 hours. Karnataka's Kodagu district also experienced rain Sunday leading to waterlogged streets.

Mercury drop in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab- The national capital witnessed another bout of light rain on Sunday which brought the mercury below 35 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (up to 30 kmph) are likely to occur today. The maximum temperature at several places in Haryana and Punjab settled around 7 to 12 notches below the season's average.

 

10:39 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha in the next 3 days

With a low pressure area shaping up over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD Sunday predicted a prolonged rainfall warning in Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas in next three days.

On Monday, thunderstorm with lightning and accompanied by gusty surface wind may occur in some places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Balangir, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts.

In view of the weather condition, the MeT centre has issued a yellow warning for many districts from Monday till June 10 and orange warning for several others on June 11.

10:33 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Cyclonic circulation over parts of northern and western India persists

The cyclonic circulation over north Punjab & neighbourhood (extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level), northeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood (upto 0.9 km above mean sea level) and over Central Gujarat (between 2.1 km & 3.1 km above mean sea level) persists, IMD’s daily bulletin read.

10:24 (IST)08 Jun 2020
No significant change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hrs: IMD

The weather dept. said that the country will witness no significant change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours and the temperatures will rise by 2°C to 4°C thereafter over northwest India. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over the rest of the country during the next 4 to 5 days, it added.

10:23 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Welcome to our weather forecast live blog

Welcome to our weather forecast live blog. The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is expected to cause fairly widespread and isolated rainfall over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said Sunday.

On Sunday, several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours. The department has forecast strong winds with thunderstorms in Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Sirohi and Udaipur in the next 24 hours.

Rain also lashed parts of Karnataka's Kodagu district Sunday. The maximum temperature in Haryana and Punjab dropped 7 to 12 notches below the season's average. The common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal