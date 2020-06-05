Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad today to review impact of Cyclone Nisarga

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Dark clouds loom in the sky, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Agartala, Thursday. (PTI) Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Dark clouds loom in the sky, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Agartala, Thursday. (PTI)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

The weather body has predicted that conditions are likely to become favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers likely to continue over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India along with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind/squall and hail during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Bihar and lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam & Meghalaya. The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Raigad on Friday, said party secretary Milind Narvekar. After inspecting affected villages, Uddhav will hold a review meeting with the district administration in Alibag. The preliminary assessment showed that Raigad was the worst affected district with around 5 lakh houses and more than 5,000 hectare agriculture land damaged and the road, power and telecom connectivity disrupted in most parts of the district.