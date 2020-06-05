Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad today to review impact of Cyclone Nisarga

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.
The weather body has predicted that conditions are likely to become favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.
Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers likely to continue over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India along with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind/squall and hail during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.
On Friday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Bihar and lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam & Meghalaya. The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Raigad on Friday, said party secretary Milind Narvekar. After inspecting affected villages, Uddhav will hold a review meeting with the district administration in Alibag. The preliminary assessment showed that Raigad was the worst affected district with around 5 lakh houses and more than 5,000 hectare agriculture land damaged and the road, power and telecom connectivity disrupted in most parts of the district.
CM Uddhav Thackeray set out in Roro boat Service from Bhaucha Dhakka to Mandwa Alibag to review impact of Cyclone Nisarga.
In Ratnagiri, around 3,000 trees have fallen, 14 sub-stations and 1,962 transformers damaged and water supply system disrupted in some places. Around 360 tree fall and 162 house collapse incidents were reported in Thane, while 80 tree fall and two house collapse incidents reported in Mumbai.
The CM instructed the administration that the inspection of the damage should be completed in two days so that the government can provide assistance to the farmers and people immediately. “With large number of houses damaged in the cyclone, the administration should ensure that these people receive foodgrains immediately. The people should be taken into confidence while providing compensation to them,” said Thackeray, adding that Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia should be given to kin of deceased.
A day after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district, the preliminary assessment showed that Raigad was the worst affected district with around 5 lakh houses and more than 5,000 hectare agriculture land damaged and the road, power and telecom connectivity disrupted in most parts of the district. On Thursday evening, several parts of Raigad including Shrivardhan, Murud and Mhasla remained without power supply after gusty winds destroyed power grids and yanked thousands of electricity poles in the district.
Cyclone Nisarga, which claimed six lives in the state — two in Raigad, three in Pune and one in Ahmednagar, left behind a trail of destruction in southern Raigad. Among the worst hit parts are the tourist draws of Murud and Shrivardhan. “The damage is huge. It will require a massive team exercise (to assess damage). Anywhere around one lakh houses have got major or minor damage. Thousands of trees have fallen. Horticulture damages are stark. Southern Raigad is worst hit. Shrivardhan would require massive support in rebuilding,” said Nidhi Choudhari, District Collector.
