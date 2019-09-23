Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Fishermen advised to stay off Arabian Sea as Cyclonic storm Hikka approaches

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: A deep depression formed over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 17 kmph and has intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Hikka’ on Monday. Hikka is very likely to move nearly westwards and reach Oman coast by September 25 early morning.

Due to the cyclonic activity, squally wind, reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail under along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next 36 hours.

Meanwhile, overnight rains in parts of Delhi brought the mercury down on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.