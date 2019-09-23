Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Fishermen advised to stay off Arabian Sea as Cyclonic storm Hikka approacheshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-cyclone-hikka-mumbai-delhi-india-6019940/
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Fishermen advised to stay off Arabian Sea as Cyclonic storm Hikka approaches
Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: Due to the cyclonic activity, squally winds, reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail under along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: A deep depression formed over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 17 kmph and has intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Hikka’ on Monday. Hikka is very likely to move nearly westwards and reach Oman coast by September 25 early morning.
Due to the cyclonic activity, squally wind, reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail under along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next 36 hours.
Meanwhile, overnight rains in parts of Delhi brought the mercury down on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.
Live Blog
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Follow the latest news and updates on rain and temperatures across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities
Rain and Thunderstorm observations for yesterday
-At most places over east Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands
-At many places over Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya
-At a few places over Gujarat, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
-At isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka.
Increased rain activity over Odisha, West Bengal
A low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 24. Under its influence, an increase in rainfall activity is likely over north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from September 25.
Overnight rain in Delhi brings mercury down
Overnight rains in parts of Delhi brought the mercury down on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.
According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 89 and 74 per cent.
The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.
The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle for Monday. (PTI)
According to India Meteorological Board, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. As per the weather body, strong winds are very likely to prevail over the Arabian Sea. Rough Sea condition is likely to prevail along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Heavy rain is also likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam an Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka an Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
According to an expert, the country is going through a strong ‘Indian Ocean Dipole’ (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) which is actually driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai.
Rain and Thunderstorm observations for yesterday
-At most places over east Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands
-At many places over Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya
-At a few places over Gujarat, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
-At isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka.
Increased rain activity over Odisha, West Bengal
A low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 24. Under its influence, an increase in rainfall activity is likely over north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from September 25.
Overnight rain in Delhi brings mercury down
Overnight rains in parts of Delhi brought the mercury down on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.
According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 89 and 74 per cent.
The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.
The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle for Monday. (PTI)