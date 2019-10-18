Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall; moderate showers expected in Mumbai, Pune

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The southern states of Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy showers during the next three to four days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, IMD stated in their morning bulletin.

Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Chennai are likely to experience light showers through the day. Light rainfall with thunderstorm is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttarakhand, according to Skymet Weather.

In the national capital, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference over the spike in pollution levels, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain poor owing to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Kejriwal said: “No additional population has suddenly settled in Delhi, no sudden inflow of vehicles has taken place and no new dust sources have come up in the last seven days. How could local sources have contributed to the sudden spike in pollution?”

Many areas in Delhi recorded air quality as ”very unhealthy” category on Friday morning, with overall air quality index at 306.