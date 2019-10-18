Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall; moderate showers expected in Mumbai, Punehttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-coastal-karnataka-to-receive-heavy-rainfall-moderate-showers-expected-in-mumbai-pune-6075393/

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall; moderate showers expected in Mumbai, Pune

Weather Forecast LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Chennai are likely to experience light showers through the day.

Northeast monsoon commences in Tamil Nadu
Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Chennai are likely to experience light showers through the day. (Express file photo by Pradip Das)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The southern states of Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to receive heavy showers during the next three to four days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, IMD stated in their morning bulletin.

Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Chennai are likely to experience light showers through the day. Light rainfall with thunderstorm is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttarakhand, according to Skymet Weather.

In the national capital, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference over the spike in pollution levels, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain poor owing to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Kejriwal said: “No additional population has suddenly settled in Delhi, no sudden inflow of vehicles has taken place and no new dust sources have come up in the last seven days. How could local sources have contributed to the sudden spike in pollution?”

Many areas in Delhi recorded air quality as ”very unhealthy” category on Friday morning, with overall air quality index at 306.

Live Blog

South India to receive heavy showers owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea. Get the latest weather updates here:

Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy showers in next 2-4 hours

The national capital witnessed a slight decrease in pollution levels on Thursday, recording its overall air quality index at 276, but the situation is predicted to deteriorate sharply over the weekend due to "significant" stubble burning, PTI reported. Ten out of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "very poor" category. On Wednesday, the city's overall AQI stood at 304.

On Thursday, the AQI at DTU-Delhi, Sirifort, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Narela, Wazirpur, Bawana, Mundka and Anand Vihar was 320, 302, 301, 310, 305, 315, 311, 328, 303 and 304 respectively. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android