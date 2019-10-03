Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Six more dead in rain-related incidents in UP; Delhi air-quality at ‘satisfactory’https://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-bihar-uttar-pradesh-rains-temperature-6050059/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Six more dead in rain-related incidents in UP; Delhi air-quality at 'satisfactory'
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, six more people died in rain-related incidents, pushing the death toll in the state to 117. The weatherman has predicted light rainfall in parts of the state today.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As the four-month rainfall season ends, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall mainly over east and northeast India (East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam & Meghalaya) during next two to three days. Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also very likely to experience enhanced thunderstorm activity mainly on October 5 and 6.
All the six fresh deaths reported in the state were due to house collapses. The weatherman has predicted light rainfall in parts of the state today.
In Bihar, water was being pumped out of the inundated areas in the state capital. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged people to “have patience”. The districts hit by the rainfall were Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Vaishali, situated on either side of the Ganga.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” level on Wednesday but it is predicted to slip into the “moderate” category by Friday as wind direction changes to northwesterly.
As heavy rains pound several states across India throwing life out of gear, environment experts have blamed climate change and rising global temperature for an erratic rainfall pattern which has claimed over 100 lives.
While some experts stress on reducing carbon footprint, some feel it is not a natural phenomenon but a result of unplanned construction. Several parts of India are currently facing severe flooding as a result of unusually heavy monsoon rain, with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar particularly affected.
After four months of rain, initial predictions by the India Meteorological Department and the private forecaster Skymet Weather were found to be contrary to the outcome. While IMD in April had said the country would receive 96 per cent of the Long Period Average, Skymet had predicted 93 per cent of the LPA.
Both had given an error margin of plus or minus five per cent. Ninety-six per cent of LPA falls on the border line of "below normal" and "normal" rainfall. Skymet had cited El Nino as the reason behind a possible below normal rainfall. However, as the rainfall season ended, IMD recorded a whooping 10 per cent more rainfall.
