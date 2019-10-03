Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Six more dead in rain-related incidents in UP; Delhi air-quality at ‘satisfactory’

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: As the four-month rainfall season ends, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall mainly over east and northeast India (East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam & Meghalaya) during next two to three days. Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also very likely to experience enhanced thunderstorm activity mainly on October 5 and 6.

In Uttar Pradesh, six more people died in rain-related incidents, pushing the death toll in the state to 117. All the six fresh deaths reported in the state were due to house collapses. The weatherman has predicted light rainfall in parts of the state today.

In Bihar, water was being pumped out of the inundated areas in the state capital. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged people to “have patience”. The districts hit by the rainfall were Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Vaishali, situated on either side of the Ganga.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” level on Wednesday but it is predicted to slip into the “moderate” category by Friday as wind direction changes to northwesterly.