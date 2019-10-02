Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over central and northeast Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-bihar-uttar-pradesh-rain-floods-6046813/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over central and northeast India
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Weather forecast Today LIVE News Updates: In some respite for Patna, there was no rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am this morning. The city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Bihar on Wednesday. In some respite for Patna, which is still reeling under a flood-like situation, there was no rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am this morning. The city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today. At least 40 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last week.
Meanwhile, seven deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents like drowning and struck by lightning. So far, 111 people have died since September 25 in the state where incessant rains have created a flood-like situation in eastern districts.
In other news, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and the gangetic region of West Bengal. The agency forecasts heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.
Live Blog
Weather forecast today live updates: The IMD has predicted more rains in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
IMDs weather prediction for October 2
Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.
Weatherman predicts light rains in city
It was a sultry Wednesday morning in the national capital, with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said. The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening. "The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius," the official added. (PTI)
IMD: Cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining regions persists
According to IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining regions persists extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level.
The Centre dispatched as many as 20 NDRF teams to the severely flooded Bihar on Tuesday and IAF helicopters were pressed into service for rescue and relief operations. The Bihar government informed the National Crisis Management Committee that due to extremely heavy rainfall in the state, along with high levels of water in the rivers, there has been flooding in 16 districts.
Heavy rains and discharge of water through sump houses caused water levels in the Ganges river and its tributary to rise above the danger mark. The Nitish Kumar-led government has drawn flak for poor drainage system in the capital from allies and Opposition parties alike.
In Uttar Pradesh, two persons died in Prayagraj and one each in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, Bareilly and Siddhartnagar. The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Ghazipur and Ballia on Tuesday, informed the state government, as per a PTI report.
