Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over central and northeast India

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Bihar on Wednesday. In some respite for Patna, which is still reeling under a flood-like situation, there was no rainfall activity in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am this morning. The city is likely to experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today. At least 40 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last week.

Meanwhile, seven deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday due to rain-related incidents like drowning and struck by lightning. So far, 111 people have died since September 25 in the state where incessant rains have created a flood-like situation in eastern districts.

In other news, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and the gangetic region of West Bengal. The agency forecasts heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.