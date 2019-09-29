Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Night rain brings down temperature in Delhi-NCR
Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. Light rains or drizzle is expected to continue during the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.
The weather body has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Gujarat region. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it added.
Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.
As many as 35 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since Friday, the state government said. While 25 of them died on Saturday, 10 lost their lives on Friday. The meteorological department said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over eastern UP on Sunday.
Night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Gujarat region.
As many as 48 people died in rain-related incidents, majority of them in Uttar Pradesh, while incessant rainfall in Bihar, where an alert has been sounded, left the streets of state capital Patna and other areas waterlogged and residences of at least two ministers marooned.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of north Gujarat and the state's Saurashtra-Kutch belt over the weekend.
Meanwhile, River Krishna is in spate again following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Consequently, the crest gates of major dams that were already full to the brim in Andhra Pradesh had to be opened for the third time in the last couple of months to let out floodwater into the Bay of Bengal.
As many as 35 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since Friday, the state government said. While 25 of them died on Saturday, 10 lost their lives on Friday. The meteorological department said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over eastern UP on Sunday.
Night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Gujarat region. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.