Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Night rain brings down temperature in Delhi-NCR

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. Light rains or drizzle is expected to continue during the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The weather body has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Gujarat region. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it added.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.