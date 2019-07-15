Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: No respite from floods for Bihar for another two days; rain likely in central and north India

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in Nepal caused floods in Bihar, where four people were killed and nearly 18 lakh affected across various districts in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast said rainfall along the foothills of Himalayas will likely continue for the next two days resulting in riverine floods in Bihar.

The IMD has also predicted that widespread rainfall will continue over Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and will decrease thereafter.

Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and north of Punjab and Haryana will also experience rains during the next 4-5 days. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rain from July 18 onwards. Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day for Chennai, with the minimum and maximum temperatures today expected to be 29 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.