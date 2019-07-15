Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: No respite from floods for Bihar for another two days; rain likely in central and north India

Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Heavy rain in Nepal caused floods in Bihar, where four people were killed and nearly 18 lakh affected across various districts in the state.

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: Rain has been predicted in Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and north of Punjab and Haryana during the next 4-5 days. (Representational Image)

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in Nepal caused floods in Bihar, where four people were killed and nearly 18 lakh affected across various districts in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast said rainfall along the foothills of Himalayas will likely continue for the next two days resulting in riverine floods in Bihar.

The IMD has also predicted that widespread rainfall will continue over Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and will decrease thereafter.

Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and north of Punjab and Haryana will also experience rains during the next 4-5 days. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rain from July 18 onwards. Weather forecasters have predicted another dry day for Chennai, with the minimum and maximum temperatures today expected to be 29 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya. Check LIVE Updates on weather forecast today.

Floods ravaged Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj districts of Bihar. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a cloudy day on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 30 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius. In UP, Aligarh recorded a maximum of 37.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature among cities.

