Weather forecast today live updates: Parts of Bihar, including Patna, to receive rains

Bihar Patna Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Parts of Bihar are likely to witness rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Patna is also likely to receive light showers.

At least 40 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last few days. Patna and 12 other districts are still a facing flood-like situation after the state received 370 mm rainfall between Saturday morning and Monday morning.

On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions, before holding a review meeting with officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kumar, saying the Centre was ready to provide all possible assistance to the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was among those rescued by the Patna administration from his Rajinder Nagar house. He was seen wading through chest-deep water in the first floor of his house to get on an NDRF boat.