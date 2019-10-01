Weather forecast today live updates: Parts of Bihar, including Patna, to receive rains
Bihar Patna Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Parts of Bihar are likely to witness rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Patna is also likely to receive light showers.
At least 40 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last few days. Patna and 12 other districts are still a facing flood-like situation after the state received 370 mm rainfall between Saturday morning and Monday morning.
On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions, before holding a review meeting with officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kumar, saying the Centre was ready to provide all possible assistance to the state.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was among those rescued by the Patna administration from his Rajinder Nagar house. He was seen wading through chest-deep water in the first floor of his house to get on an NDRF boat.
Parts of Bihar, including Patna, are likely to receive rainfall today, the IMD has said. At least 13 districts are still reeling under a flood-like situation after the state received 370 mm rainfall between Saturday morning and Monday morning.
Patna, and 12 other districts, remain flooded. Most people are not ready to leave their houses, despite the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with state authorities engaged in relief work. The state government Monday arranged to air-drop food packets and medicines from two IAF helicopters in low-lying areas, including Rajinder Nagar, Kankerbagh and Kumhrar.
In Patna, there is no electricity or water supply in several areas.
Due to waterlogging, more than a dozen trains have been cancelled or rescheduled. Air services have been suspended too.
Medical services have been affected at the state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital and over 50 private hospitals in Kankerbagh and Rajinder Nagar.
Awkash Kumar from Vishwakarma Nagar of Kumhrar told The Indian Express, “Thirteen members of my family are living in one room. After three days, I came out to buy food items and candles. We cannot leave the homes vacant as thieves are moving around. We cannot depend on the government. Two choppers cannot provide food to 10 lakh affected people in low-lying areas.”
Vinay Kumar, a psychiatrist who lives near Kankerbagh, said the situation is worse than the 1975 floods. Kankerbagh residents blamed Patna Municipal Corporation for not cleaning major nullahs. With the water level in the Ganga not receding much despite the opening of all gates of Farakka Barrage, the low-lying areas might remain waterlogged for a week.
Parts of Bihar, including Patna, are likely to receive rainfall today, the IMD has said. At least 13 districts are still reeling under a flood-like situation after the state received 370 mm rainfall between Saturday morning and Monday morning.