Weather Forecast Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in Odisha next week, says IMD

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha early next week, PTI quoted weather officials as saying on Friday. The state government asked officials to plan and remain fully prepared to deal with the possibility of flooding, waterlogging and landslides.

A low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around October 19 and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, the weather department predicted. As a result of its influence, enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur in some districts of Odisha, particularly in the southern region, between October 19 and 21, the MeT said in a bulletin. This will be the tenth low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August and the third this month.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the central Bay of Bengal due to the likely formation of the low-pressure area, the MeT Centre said, and advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea on October 19 and 20.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places over the districts of south Odisha, north coastal region, and at a few places over the districts of northern parts of the state from October 19. The MeT Centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at some places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Puri on October 19 and 20.