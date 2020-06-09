Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely in next 24 hours

Yesterday, the maximum temperatures went slightly up across states in North India. (File) Yesterday, the maximum temperatures went slightly up across states in North India. (File)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: A low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal is now likely to form in the next 24 hours. Fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy falls are expected over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana between June 10 and June 12 and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and south Madhya Pradesh between June 11 and June 13.

Parts of Maharashtra will experience the same weather conditions during the period of June 10 to 13th, the Indian Meteorological Dept. said Tuesday.

The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwest wards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures across northwest and central India are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees in the next 2 to 3 days. Yesterday, the maximum temperatures went slightly up across states in North India but settled well below normal limits for the time of the year after isolated places in the region witnessed light rains.

No significant rise in the mercury levels is expected for the rest of the country during the next 3 to 4 days. Moreover, strong winds are expected over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and off and along the Andhra Pradesh coast today. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas.

Meanwhile, during the next 24 hours, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Konkan, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern.