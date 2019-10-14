Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Northeast monsoon likely to commence around October 17

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was expected over parts of south peninsular India during the next three to four days.

With the gradual retreat of the Southwest monsoon from northern and central parts of the country, the weather agency has predicted the arrival of the northeast monsoon around October 17. It said that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of east and central India, some parts of northeast India and some parts of West India.

IMD has predicted isolated rainfall over the western Himalayan region, east and northeast India, and dry weather for the rest of the country.