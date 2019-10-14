Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Northeast monsoon likely to commence around October 17
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: With the gradual retreat of the Southwest monsoon from northern and central parts of the country, the weather agency has predicted the arrival of the northeast monsoon around October 17.
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was expected over parts of south peninsular India during the next three to four days.
With the gradual retreat of the Southwest monsoon from northern and central parts of the country, the weather agency has predicted the arrival of the northeast monsoon around October 17. It said that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of east and central India, some parts of northeast India and some parts of West India.
IMD has predicted isolated rainfall over the western Himalayan region, east and northeast India, and dry weather for the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Sunday night plunged to the "very poor" category, days before a slew of anti-pollution measures are scheduled to kick in. The overall Air Quality Index touched the 301 mark. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday said that smoke from crop residue burning in the neighbouring states has started reaching Delhi. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR) said that smoke from stubble burning will make up to 6 per cent of the city's pollution by October 15, when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force in the Delhi-NCR region.
Punjab recorded a 45 per cent rise in stubble burning incidents till October 11. The time period between October 15 and November 15 is considered to be very crucial as maximum number of stubble burning incidents occur during this time, which are responsible for the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR.