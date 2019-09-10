Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts rain in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and northeastern states
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD said rainfall activity over the eastern coast of India, including Chhattisgarh, and the west coast is likely to reduce.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity in the northeastern states, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather agency added that rainfall activity over the eastern coast of India, including Chhattisgarh, and the west coast is likely to reduce.
Meanwhile, on Monday, rain and thundershowers were experienced in most places in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Lakshadweep, at many places over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rain lashed a few places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, and at isolated places in East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh yesterday.
The Met Department has predicted rain for northeastern states, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Heavy rain lashed Kolhapur on Monday, where nearly 878 people were moved to safer places to avoid possible damage in a flood-like situation. The Met department predicted continuous rain till September 11 for Pune and neighbouring areas. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celcius and a minimum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celcius on Monday, where sultry weather is likely to persist till September 13.
Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was waterlogged after heavy rain on Monday. In Andhra Pradesh, road and communication networks remained cut off to several villages along the Godavari river course in East and West Godavari districts due to increased flood flow. The State Disaster Management (SDMA) issued a flood warning for the Godavari river basin. The water level in Maharashtra's Krishna and Varana rivers increased after heavy rain, forcing the authorities to shift around 30 people from low-lying areas.
