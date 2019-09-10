Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts rain in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity in the northeastern states, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather agency added that rainfall activity over the eastern coast of India, including Chhattisgarh, and the west coast is likely to reduce.

Meanwhile, on Monday, rain and thundershowers were experienced in most places in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Lakshadweep, at many places over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rain lashed a few places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, and at isolated places in East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh yesterday.