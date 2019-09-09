Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Orange alert in parts of Maharashtra; heavy rains likely in Odisha, Gujarat, MP, Himachal

Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After heavy rain on Saturday, followed by moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, the Met department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs for Monday. For Thane, Raigad and Palghar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Monday, with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places on Monday.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 21.3 mm rainfall, which falls in the moderate category. The Colaba observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in the same duration. Over 700 people from 347 families were evacuated from villages of Shirol and Karvir towns of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area. Karnataka government also increased the water discharge from Almatti dam on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ request in order to avoid floods.

IMD Odisha too predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next two to three days. “Light to moderate rain and thundershowers may continue at many places till Monday and at a few places thereafter,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre H R Biswas. The weathermen also predicted light rain for Delhi and heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, and moderate rainfall in some areas of Himachal Pradesh till September 14. Few places in western Uttar Pradesh too are likely to be lashed by rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Department added.