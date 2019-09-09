Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Orange alert in parts of Maharashtra; heavy rains likely in Odisha, Gujarat, MP, Himachal

Mumbai Rains, Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After heavy rain on Saturday, followed by moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday, the Met department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs for Monday. For Thane, Raigad and Palghar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Monday, with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places on Monday.
Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 21.3 mm rainfall, which falls in the moderate category. The Colaba observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in the same duration. Over 700 people from 347 families were evacuated from villages of Shirol and Karvir towns of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area. Karnataka government also increased the water discharge from Almatti dam on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ request in order to avoid floods.
IMD Odisha too predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next two to three days. “Light to moderate rain and thundershowers may continue at many places till Monday and at a few places thereafter,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre H R Biswas. The weathermen also predicted light rain for Delhi and heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, and moderate rainfall in some areas of Himachal Pradesh till September 14. Few places in western Uttar Pradesh too are likely to be lashed by rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Department added.
Andhra Pradesh issues warning for Krishna River basin
AP disaster management puts out status of NDRF preparedness for possible floods
AP Disaster Management issues flood warning for Godavari River basin
AP Disaster Management issues flood warning for Godavari River basin
Road, communications cut off to villages along Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh
Road and communication network remained cut off to several villages along the Godavari river course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday due to increased flood flow.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said the flood trend was 'rising' because of copious inflows from the upstream regions.
Over 19 submergence villages under the multipurpose Polavaram remained marooned and the road network cut off as the flood level touched 27.65 meters at the project site on Sunday evening. (PTI)
Pune to receive continuous rainfall till September 11
The Met office has forecast continuous rainfall till September 11 over Pune and neighbouring areas. For the last two days, Pune city has experienced moderate to heavy spells which continued till Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Konkan will also experience rainfall during the week ahead. Heavy rain in the region was recorded over Ratnagiri (78.5mm), Mumbai (66.4mm), Dahanu (146mm) and neighbouring areas.
Two missing after heavy rains inundate Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district
Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district since the last five days have inundated part of Bhamragad tehsil with 120 villages under it losing contact with the district administration, a revenue official said on Sunday.
No casualties have been reported as yet though two persons are missing from Aramori and Chamorshi tehsils, he said. "Around 30 per cent of Bhamragad is still submerged under water and more than 500 people have been shifted to safer places," Bhamragad Tehsildar Kailash Andil told PTI. He said while power connection is yet to be restored, telephone network is made operational in the affected tehsil.
Himachal receives light rain on Sunday
Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rain on Sunday while the maximum temperatures at several places settled above normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Manali received 12 mm rain, followed by Palampur (5.6 mm), Bilaspur (2 mm), Nahan (1.8 mm) and Kangra (0.2 mm), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said. (PTI)
Mumbai received over 3,000mm rain since June: IMD
Since June 1 to 8.30 am on Sunday, the city has received 3,265.1 mm rain. According to the district forecast and warning, Mumbai is likely to get light and moderate rain from Tuesday.
Mumbaikars experiences moderate rainfall on Sunday
Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday, the Mumbai's Santacruz IMD observatory recorded 21.3 mm rainfall, which falls in the moderate category. However, heavy rain lashed neighbouring districts of Mumbai as well with Vasai recording 102 mm, Virar at 105 mm, Palghar at 210 mm, Dahanu at 146.1 mm and Thane at 145 mm rain between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. The seven lakes that provide water to the city are 97.73 per cent full.“There is an off-shore trough running between South Gujarat and Karnataka coast. As a result, there will be fairly widespread rainfall over the coastal belt during the next four days,” said IMD officials.
