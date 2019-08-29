Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha, Karnataka; 5 NDRF teams stationed in Vadodara

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha, Karnataka; 5 NDRF teams stationed in Vadodarahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-5946636/
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The weather department has also predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Goa, and Konkan for the rest of the week.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala. Over West Bengal and Jharkhand, a thunderstorm with gusty winds has been predicted.
The weather department has also predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Goa, and Konkan for the rest of the week. Pune and nearby areas are expected to receive light rains until the start of next week. IMD Pune officials said monsoon activity will see some revival during the remaining days of August. Konkan, Goa and North Karnataka are expected to see heavy rainfall till September 1.
Meanwhile, five teams of NDRF have been stationed at Vadodara as the water level in the Vishwamitri river is flowing at just about seven feet short of the danger mark.
The Vishwamitri, which was at about 15 feet Wednesday morning rose at a slow pace due to intermittent heavy rain in the city in addition to the water released from Ajwa.
On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Central Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The weatherman had also predicted rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru. According to IMD’s daily report, “Surface wind is likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.”
On the other hand, strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, prevailed over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast west-central Arabian Sea and central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen were advised not to venture into these areas.
Heavy rain lashed at least six districts in Gujarat with Chhota Udepur taluka receiving 271 mm rainfall till Tuesday evening, officials said. Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Surat and Vadodara districts have been receiving heavy rain since Monday evening, Met department said.
On the other hand, the receding water in Punjab’s flooded areas has left behind debris, mud and sludge. It has also left behind an unbearable stench of rotting greenery, furniture and animal carcasses amplifying the threat of outbreak of several diseases, including skin and stomach disorders.