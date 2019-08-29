Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha, Karnataka; 5 NDRF teams stationed in Vadodara

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala. Over West Bengal and Jharkhand, a thunderstorm with gusty winds has been predicted.

The weather department has also predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Goa, and Konkan for the rest of the week. Pune and nearby areas are expected to receive light rains until the start of next week. IMD Pune officials said monsoon activity will see some revival during the remaining days of August. Konkan, Goa and North Karnataka are expected to see heavy rainfall till September 1.

Meanwhile, five teams of NDRF have been stationed at Vadodara as the water level in the Vishwamitri river is flowing at just about seven feet short of the danger mark.

The Vishwamitri, which was at about 15 feet Wednesday morning rose at a slow pace due to intermittent heavy rain in the city in addition to the water released from Ajwa.