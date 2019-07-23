Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 5 killed as heavy rains pound North Kerala; schools declare holidayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-5-drown-as-heavy-rains-pound-north-kerala-schools-declare-holiday-5843474/

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 5 killed as heavy rains pound North Kerala; schools declare holiday

Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Presence of monsoon trough across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam towards Nagaland is likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast Report LIVE: The rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday.

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Five people lost their lives Monday as heavy rains continued to pound North Kerala.  Over 300 people were shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon intensified, PTI reported. All the five deaths reported were due to drowning. A red alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts till Tuesday. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode till Tuesday.

The IMD Tuesday said that strong convergence of monsoon disturbances are likely to continue over the southernmost states of Kerala, Karnataka and adjoining ghat districts of Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours causing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls during the period. The rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday for the subsequent 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, light to heavy rains in parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to three notches below the normal on Monday, even as humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent. The weatherman has predicted rains and cloudy sky for Tuesday.

Live Blog

Red alert issued in Kerala, educational institutions declare holiday for Tuesday. Follow LIVE updates here.

Two electrocuted in Delhi rain, one died trying to save other

According to police, Saifi was riding his motorbike when the wire fell on his head. Police said Singh, who was passing by, saw that Saifi was in trouble and tried to help him, but got electrocuted himself. Both men died at the spot on the waterlogged road.

Saifi, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, had moved to Delhi five years ago. He lived with his wife and three children, Fyna (4), Rita (2) and eight-month-old Sahil. “He is the eldest of us four brothers and always provided for the family. Our mother lives in Amroha and Saifi would often send her money,” said Bhure, Saifi’s younger brother who lives near his home. Read full copy here.

Punjab: Single day’s rain ruins crops in 90,500 acres

Crops like paddy, cotton, maize, basmati and vegetables were damaged in Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Muktsar and Sangrur. While Bathinda suffered the worst damage, Muktsar and Sangrur districts are second and third with crop damage across 23,662 acres and 21,775 acres respectively. A total of 58 villages got affected with maximum damage in Muktsar block where 15,000 acres of farmland got damaged. Giddarhbaha block recorded damage in 8,000 acres. Read full copy here.

Welcome to the live blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on the weather.

The heavy rains in the state till now took lives of four people and three others were reportedly missing.

Incessant rain in the past couple of days has triggered landslides in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The situation in Assam has remained largely unchanged where lakhs of people are affected in the rains this year and the deluge has claimed lives of more than 100 animals, including 16 rhinos, in the Kaziranga National Park, PTI reported.

As thunder roars in the background, the number of calls received on six telephones in Delhi's PWD office steadily increase. Most complaints are about waterlogging or uncovered drains. Officials have also started maintaining an excel sheet of all complaints received via social media.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather forecast today Highlights: Four dead as rains lash Kerala, red alert in many districts
2 Kerala’s Kannur records highest rainfall for July in last 10 years
3 Weather Forecast Today HIGHLIGHTS: Thunderstorm, rains in Mumbai; Kerala on alert