Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 5 killed as heavy rains pound North Kerala; schools declare holiday

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Five people lost their lives Monday as heavy rains continued to pound North Kerala. Over 300 people were shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon intensified, PTI reported. All the five deaths reported were due to drowning. A red alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts till Tuesday. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode till Tuesday.
The IMD Tuesday said that strong convergence of monsoon disturbances are likely to continue over the southernmost states of Kerala, Karnataka and adjoining ghat districts of Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours causing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls during the period. The rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday for the subsequent 3-4 days.
Meanwhile, light to heavy rains in parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to three notches below the normal on Monday, even as humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent. The weatherman has predicted rains and cloudy sky for Tuesday.
Two electrocuted in Delhi rain, one died trying to save other
According to police, Saifi was riding his motorbike when the wire fell on his head. Police said Singh, who was passing by, saw that Saifi was in trouble and tried to help him, but got electrocuted himself. Both men died at the spot on the waterlogged road.
Saifi, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, had moved to Delhi five years ago. He lived with his wife and three children, Fyna (4), Rita (2) and eight-month-old Sahil. “He is the eldest of us four brothers and always provided for the family. Our mother lives in Amroha and Saifi would often send her money,” said Bhure, Saifi’s younger brother who lives near his home. Read full copy here.
Punjab: Single day’s rain ruins crops in 90,500 acres
Crops like paddy, cotton, maize, basmati and vegetables were damaged in Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Muktsar and Sangrur. While Bathinda suffered the worst damage, Muktsar and Sangrur districts are second and third with crop damage across 23,662 acres and 21,775 acres respectively. A total of 58 villages got affected with maximum damage in Muktsar block where 15,000 acres of farmland got damaged. Giddarhbaha block recorded damage in 8,000 acres. Read full copy here.
Welcome to the live blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on the weather.