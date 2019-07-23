Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 5 killed as heavy rains pound North Kerala; schools declare holiday

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Five people lost their lives Monday as heavy rains continued to pound North Kerala. Over 300 people were shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon intensified, PTI reported. All the five deaths reported were due to drowning. A red alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts till Tuesday. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode till Tuesday.

The IMD Tuesday said that strong convergence of monsoon disturbances are likely to continue over the southernmost states of Kerala, Karnataka and adjoining ghat districts of Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours causing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls during the period. The rainfall activity is also likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from Wednesday for the subsequent 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, light to heavy rains in parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to three notches below the normal on Monday, even as humidity levels shot up to 100 per cent. The weatherman has predicted rains and cloudy sky for Tuesday.