Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Southwest monsoon further advances, slim chance of rainfall in Delhi

Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian sea, Konkan and Madhya Pradesh after it hit Mumbai on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has also forecast a low-pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around June 30.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the mercury is likely to rise slightly today owing to dry conditions, the weatherman said. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and “thundery development during the day but there’s a slim chance of rainfall”.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark.