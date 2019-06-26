Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Southwest monsoon further advances, slim chance of rainfall in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-southwest-monsoon-further-advances-slim-chance-of-rainfall-in-delhi-5800207/
Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Southwest monsoon further advances, slim chance of rainfall in Delhi
Weather forecast LIVE News Updates: Maximum temperature in Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and a few places over Vidarbha and Jharkhand recorded 5.1-degree Celsius above normal. In Delhi, the mercury is likely to rise slightly today owing to dry conditions.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian sea, Konkan and Madhya Pradesh after it hit Mumbai on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It has also forecast a low-pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around June 30.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the mercury is likely to rise slightly today owing to dry conditions, the weatherman said. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and “thundery development during the day but there’s a slim chance of rainfall”.
The maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark.
Monsoon hit Mumbai, temperature in Delhi likely to rise, track weather LIVE updates here
Rainfall predicted in Sub-Himalayan states
Heavy to heavy rainfall is likely over Sub- Himalayan states.
The southwest monsoon hit Mumbai Tuesday, covering all of Maharashtra after a rather slow-progressing stage experienced until last week. The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years. Strong monsoon winds are likely to prevail between June 25 and June 28, making the further advancement swifter.
Rain and thunderstorms were observed at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands; at a few places over Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Tuesday.
Maximum temperature in Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and a few places over Vidarbha and Jharkhand recorded 5.1-degree Celsius above normal.
Meanwhile, severe rainfall deficit in Kerala is being seen as the result of the late onset of the southwest monsoon and the emergence of Cyclone Vayu in the southeast Arabian Sea before it moved northwest towards the Gujarat coast.
Rainfall predicted in Sub-Himalayan states