Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8

( PTI Photo)

Ahead of the advancement of the Southwest monsoon on June 1, the Arabian Sea adjoining the coast of Mumbai witnessed a cyclonic circulation that is likely to bring heavy rains and thunderstorm to the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation is “likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours, and may intensify further subsequently”.

It, however, poses no risk to Mumbai as of now, and is “very likely to move northwestwards towards South Oman and East Yemen coasts during the next three days”. No warning has been issued for Mumbai yet. However, thunderstorm and heavy rain are forecast for the coast of Maharashtra from on May 31 and June 1.

Earlier, announcing the advent of Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said “a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” adding that the “low pressure system, that lay west-central of the Arabian Sea is expected to concentrate into a depression.” According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

After remaining stagnant for over 10 days, the Southwest Monsoon Wednesday advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal. The monsoon made an early arrival over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal this season due to favourable conditions that prevailed at the time of formation of Cyclone Amphan.