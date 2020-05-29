Follow Us:
Friday, May 29, 2020
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8

With the strengthening of westerlies and increase in convective clouds, the southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2020 11:43:42 am
The weather department also said that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune on Thursday said that monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8, almost eight days after touching Kerala.

The pre-monsoon activities in Maharashtra is expected to start by May 30, ANI quoted Dr Anupam Kashyapi, IMD scientist, Pune as saying.

Meanwhile, the intense heat wave that gripped parts of north India relented on Thursday with light and sporadic showers in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while Rajasthan saw a slight dip in temperatures after the mercury neared the 50-degrees mark a day earlier.

The Arabian Sea adjoining the coast of Mumbai witnessed a cyclonic circulation that is likely to bring heavy rains and thunderstorm to the city. Follow Weather LIVE updates.

11:03 (IST)29 May 2020
Current weather in major cities by IMD

The temperature in Delhi which was touching 48 degree celcius  came down to 28.8 degrees on Friday  it recieved light rain on Thursday. 

cyclone amphan, cyclone amphan west bengal odisha, india cyclone preparedness, cyclone news, latest news Mumbai is likely to emerge unscathed by the Arabian sea cyclone. Thundershowers are predicted from May 31. ( PTI Photo)

Ahead of the advancement of the Southwest monsoon on June 1, the Arabian Sea adjoining the coast of Mumbai witnessed a cyclonic circulation that is likely to bring heavy rains and thunderstorm to the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation is “likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours, and may intensify further subsequently”.

It, however, poses no risk to Mumbai as of now, and is “very likely to move northwestwards towards South Oman and East Yemen coasts during the next three days”. No warning has been issued for Mumbai yet. However, thunderstorm and heavy rain are forecast for the coast of Maharashtra from on May 31 and June 1.

Earlier, announcing the advent of Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said “a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” adding that the “low pressure system, that lay west-central of the Arabian Sea is expected to concentrate into a depression.” According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

After remaining stagnant for over 10 days, the Southwest Monsoon Wednesday advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal. The monsoon made an early arrival over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal this season due to favourable conditions that prevailed at the time of formation of Cyclone Amphan.

