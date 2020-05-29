Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune on Thursday said that monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8, almost eight days after touching Kerala.
The pre-monsoon activities in Maharashtra is expected to start by May 30, ANI quoted Dr Anupam Kashyapi, IMD scientist, Pune as saying.
The weather department also said that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.
With the strengthening of westerlies and increase in convective clouds, the southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Meanwhile, the intense heat wave that gripped parts of north India relented on Thursday with light and sporadic showers in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while Rajasthan saw a slight dip in temperatures after the mercury neared the 50-degrees mark a day earlier.
The temperature in Delhi which was touching 48 degree celcius came down to 28.8 degrees on Friday it recieved light rain on Thursday.