Weather forecast today LIVE: Cold weather to persist in north India, dense fog for next 24 hours

Weather Today LIVE: The maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Due to low level clouds cover over northern parts of the country, the cold weather conditions are likely to prevail on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast. It also predicted that the intensity of the cold wave would decrease tomorrow and abate thereafter. Dense fog, the IMD said, is very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, south Assam and Meghalaya and Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the morning during next 24 hours.

Weather officials have also predicted a fresh western disturbance, which is likely to affect hills of the Western Himalayan region from Wednesday night onwards. As a result, snow and rainfall are expected at isolated places in the middle and upper hills from December 19 to 21. In the lower hills, rainfall is expected at isolated places on December 20. The western disturbance is not likely to cause any significant weather over the plains of northwest India though.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded on Tuesday its lowest maximum temperature in December in the past 22 years, with 12.2 degrees being the highest reading of mercury, IMD officials said. The cloud cover over Delhi was said to be around 500 to 1,000 metres above ground, which is considered “very low,” and is credited with causing the dip in temperature.