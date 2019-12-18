Weather forecast today LIVE: Cold weather to persist in north India, dense fog for next 24 hours

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Due to low level clouds cover over northern parts of the country, the cold weather conditions are likely to prevail on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast. It also predicted that the intensity of the cold wave would decrease tomorrow and abate thereafter. Dense fog, the IMD said, is very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, south Assam and Meghalaya and Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the morning during next 24 hours.
Weather officials have also predicted a fresh western disturbance, which is likely to affect hills of the Western Himalayan region from Wednesday night onwards. As a result, snow and rainfall are expected at isolated places in the middle and upper hills from December 19 to 21. In the lower hills, rainfall is expected at isolated places on December 20. The western disturbance is not likely to cause any significant weather over the plains of northwest India though.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded on Tuesday its lowest maximum temperature in December in the past 22 years, with 12.2 degrees being the highest reading of mercury, IMD officials said. The cloud cover over Delhi was said to be around 500 to 1,000 metres above ground, which is considered “very low,” and is credited with causing the dip in temperature.
The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as Manali, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures. The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong which settled at minus 13.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district minus 2.8 degrees, Sundernagar in Mandi district minus 0.5 degrees and Bhuntar in Mandi district minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at seven degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with severe cold wave in the national capital for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 13 degrees Celsius. The air quality of Delhi remained in the poor category and was recorded at 260 at 9.40 am. (PTI)
Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius today.
The capital Tuesday recorded its lowest maximum temperature in December in the past 22 years, with 12.2 degrees being the highest reading of mercury, India Meteorological Department officials said. This is the lowest the temperature has dipped to since 28 December 1997, officials said, when it was 11.3 degrees Celsius. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said the temperature was also the second-lowest since 1992. He added, “It was caused due to strong and cold north westerly winds from the western Himalayan region and a layer of low clouds stopping the sunlight from reaching the surface of the earth.”
At minus 16 degree Celsius on Tuesday, Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the month of December in 12 years. The previous lowest temperature recorded there in December was -13.2°C on December 25, 2009. There are no official records with the Indian Meteorological Department from Keylong before 2007. Several other stations, including Kalpa, Manali, Bhuntar and Kufri, recorded sub-zero temperatures as Himachal Pradesh reeled under cold wave conditions. Read more here
