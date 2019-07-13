Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Parts of central and north India likely to receive rainfall

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Rain is also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and northern parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab between July 14-16.

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over Uttarakhand and northern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. According to PTI, Delhi is likely to see rainfall on July 15-16.

Rain is also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and northern parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab between July 14-16. According to the weather agency, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar will bring rainfall to the areas. Subdued rain activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, over four lakh people across 17 districts have been affected as the flood situation in Assam continued to be grave, with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that three people were killed due to rain and flood-related incidents.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya. Check LIVE UPDATES on weather forecast today.

Meanwhile, thundershowers and rain were observed in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, coastal Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa yesterday.

Maximum temperatures at places in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, coastal Andhra and Rayalseema were observed to be around 3-5 degrees above normal yesterday.

