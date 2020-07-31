Weather Forecast Today: Kerala, parts of Bengal to witness heavy rains today

Rain in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Rain in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Weather Updates Today: Kerala and Mahe are set to experience very heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Due to the convergence of strong lower level winds on the west coast, this widespread rainfall is set to continue till August 3.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

North Bengal is set to experience heavy showers from today till Sunday morning.

The national capital region on Thursday experienced sultry weather with humidity levels rising up to 91 per cent. The capital’s maximum temperature settled 3 notches below the season’s average at 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Haryana and Punjab witnessed rain lashes on Thursday night after the monsoon remained subdued in these states for the last week.

The severity of floods in Assam further improved as the number of people affected dropped to 12 lakh in 22 districts, news agency PTI reported. One more fatality was reported Thursday taking the toll to 108. At present, 1,339 villages are under water and 82,169.99 hectares of crop area have been damaged, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The rise in water levels of rivers originating from Nepal has widened the radius of Bihar floods. There was no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, however, the number of affected districts reached 14 after previously unaffected districts of Madhubani and Siwan experienced flooding. The number of people affected is 39.63 lakh.

Due to strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph, the weather department has warned fishermen to not venture off the coasts of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep area.

