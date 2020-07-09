Weather forecast Today: Light rains likely in Delhi; landslide warning in Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon Clouds over in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Monsoon Clouds over in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Weather forecast Today: The Indian Meteorological Department Thursday predicted heavy rainfall at various places in West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of northeast India. Thunderstorm with lightning has also been predicted at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Light to moderate rains over the next two days are also likely in Delhi.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla issued a landslide warning for some parts of Himachal Pradesh following rains in most parts of the state. There is a possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The MeT Centre has predicted rains in the state till July 13.

Strong wind is also likely over Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea and along the coast in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 to 4-degree Celsius over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours. No significant change in temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.

Large swathes of north India received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with the weather department issuing a landslide warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, while Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning after almost a week of rains. In the national capital, sporadic rains and cloudy weather kept the mercury in check.

