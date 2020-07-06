Weather Forecast Today, July 6: Rainfall likely in central and northwest India

Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (PTI Photo) Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorogical Department (IMD) Monday predicted widespread rain in Gujarat over the next 3 days due to the influence of a low pressure area over Kutch and neighbourhood. Saurashtra and Kutch are very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls during the next 2 days.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rain is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours. Most parts of the country are unlikely to experience any significant change in temperatures during the next 3-4 days.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that the monsoon trough is in its normal position and fairly widespread rain is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during the next 4-5 days.

Moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, south Gujarat region, Rajastham, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours.

Phalodi in west Rajasthan reported the highest maximum temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius, while Chandrapur in Vadarbha reported the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius.

