Weather Forecast Today, July 4: Widespread rain likely in plains of Northwest India

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during rain, at King’s circle in Mumbai, Friday, July 3, 2020. (PTI Photo) Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during rain, at King’s circle in Mumbai, Friday, July 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls was likely to continue over Gujarat, Konkan region and Goa, central Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka over the next five days due to the high convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, along west coast and a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and a north-south trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to East Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. It is most likely to cause fairly widespread rain over central and adjoining east India over the next five days.

IMD said the monsoon trough at mean sea levels runs near its normal position and is likely to become more marked after 48 hours. Convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian Sea is very likely over plains of northwest India from July 4. As a result, widespread rain is likely over northwest India from July 4 to 6.

Moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coatal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, southern parts of Est Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 12 hours.

Yesterday, the highest maximum highest temperature of 45.1 degrees Celcius was recorded from Bikaner and Phalodi in West Rajasthan, while Chandrapur in Vidarbha reported the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celcius.

The weather agency said maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celcius over the plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours.

