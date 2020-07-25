Weather Forecast Today: Yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane; Bihar to receive more rains

A ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rains has been issued in isolated areas of Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. (File) A ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rains has been issued in isolated areas of Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. (File)

Heavy showers are likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa and Kerala on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the next two days, the northeast and adjoining areas of Bihar and West Bengal will also witness widespread rainfall. Starting July 26, the rainfall activity and intensity is likely to increase over the aforementioned areas.

Parts of northwest India, the national capital and adjoining areas will experience widespread spells starting Monday. New Delhi witnessed cloudy skies on Friday, and recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to data from the Safdarjung Observatory. Meanwhile, the humidity level in the capital shot up to 94 per cent.

A ‘yellow alert’, indicating heavy rains, has been issued in isolated areas of Mumbai and Thane on Saturday. Light to moderate showers were recorded this morning.

Flood updates

The deluge in Assam claimed three more lives on Friday, taking the death toll due to this season’s floods to 122. Nearly 27.80 lakh people across 26 districts have been affected.

In Bihar, flooding caused by the brimming Gandak river has impacted 9.6 lakh people in 529 panchayats across 10 districts.

The water from Gandak river overflowed into NH28 disrupting vehicular movement between Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur in UP, East Champaran and West Champaran in Bihar. At least 13 NDRF teams and eight of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are involved in rescue operations. At least 93,891 people have been evacuated from affected areas so far.

Continuous rainfall over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh has resulted in flood-like situations and impacted road connectivity to several districts. Monsoon-induced landslides have destroyed important road links in parts of the state’s West Siang district.

