Weather Forecast Today update: Heavy rain likely in northeast India

Commuters move through heavy rain, in Chandigarh, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/File) Commuters move through heavy rain, in Chandigarh, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

Weather forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said the monsoon trough was running close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The convergence of south westerly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely to continue over northeast and east India during the next 3-4 days, resulting in widespread rain with isolated extremely heavy falls over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 10 and 11 and over east Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12.

IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

The weather agency said moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightening are very likely to occur over east and northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand.

It further said the low pressure area over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Pakistan persists. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.6 km above mean sea level also persists.

IMD observed no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar in west Rajasthn while Khargone in west Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius.

