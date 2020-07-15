Weather Forecast Today: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Gujarat

The IMD has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday with forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at some places. The IMD has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday with forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at some places.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted another day of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring coastal districts. Remaining parts of India’s west coast — including Gujarat, Konkan and Goa — are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy downpour over the next next two days, the weather bureau has warned.

After over a week of intense showers across the city left many parts severely waterlogged, Mumbai’s residents woke up to another spell of heavy rain. The IMD has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday with forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at some places.

Yesterday, Mumbai has received very heavy rainfall. Chief amount of rainfall (during 0830 hrs IST of 14.07.2020 to 0830 hrs IST of 15.07.2020.): Dadar-156 mm, Colaba-122 mm & Satacruz-97 mm Heavy spell of rainfall most likely to continue over Mumbai during next 03 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 15, 2020

“In last one and half hour, Bandra recd 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Stn 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am,” KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology for IMD’s Mumbai department, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Heavy Rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates.

Take care, next 2 days pic.twitter.com/Nwn1Jj5JXv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

Several low-lying areas reported waterlogging after hours of incessant rain. The BEST has diverted buses from Sion and Hindmata due to waterlogged roads. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned residents to stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas, ANI reported.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall; visuals from King’s Circle area. pic.twitter.com/JJS5ytebob — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

On Tuesday, the BMC reported eight tree fall incidents, four short circuits, and two wall collapse incidents caused by heavy showers.

Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence, the rest of India’s west coast will also experience heavy showers, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin. Heavy to very heavy falls are likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan over the next forty-eight hours.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely along and off the south-Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka coasts. Fishermen have been advised to stay off the water around these areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted isolated bouts of heavy to very heavy rain over the plains of northwest, northeast and central India. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Intense thunderstorms and lightning are likely over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh during the next 12 hours.

According to the Indian weather bureau, thunderstorms with rain are likely to occur over parts of South and East Delhi, as well as in Meerut, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad over the next two hours.

15-07-2020; 1050 IST; Thunderstorms with rain would occur over Isolated places of East, South Delhi, Meerut, Kekhra, Loni, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Modinagar, Hapur, Noida, Gr. Noida, Bulandshahar and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 15, 2020

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.8°C was reported at Bikaner in Rajasthan, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.2°C was recorded at Telangana’s Nalgonda. The IMD has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures over Northwest India by 3-4°C over the next 48 hours.

