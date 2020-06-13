Heavy showers predicted in Goa, coastal Maharashtra; thunderstorms persist in Delhi

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain, in Nagpur, Friday, June 12, 2020. (PTI Photo) Vehicles pass through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rain, in Nagpur, Friday, June 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast today: For the second day in a row, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ warning in Goa, where heavy showers are expected over the next 24 hours. Coastal Maharashtra and Vidarbha are also predicted to experience the same weather conditions today, the IMD has warned.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and coastal Karnataka, as per the IMD’s daily weather bulletin. Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds continue to lash parts of Delhi, bringing respite from the stifling heat. The weather department has also predicted thundershowers over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab as well as in the northeast.

On Friday, the IMD stated that conditions were becoming increasingly favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai in the next 48 hours, a few days later than expected. Parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are likely to receive heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

While the IMD has not predicted any significant changes in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next three days, an isolated heatwave is likely to set in and persist in parts of Rajasthan till June 16.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea as strong winds, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, are very likely along the coasts of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

