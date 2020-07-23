Weather forecast today: Heavy rains expected over northeastern states; red alert in parts of Assam

New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the northeastern states will continue to experience heavy rainfall while parts of north India will experience heavy to moderate showers in isolated locations. The weather department has sounded red alert in some parts of Assam.

The Sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are likely to receive heavy to heavy rain till Friday morning and heavy rain till July 28 morning, it said.

Meanwhile, with spells of heavy downpour lashing the national capital this week, the city has already recorded 50 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, the IMD said on Thursday. According to the IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 50 per cent more than the normal of 149.8 mm.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Heavy rain lashed parts of the Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi received this season’s first spell of heavy rains on Sunday which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water. Safdarjung, Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded 74.8 mm, 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively. At least four people have died in rain-related incidents.

A portion of Delhi’s Ashoka road home to BJP headquarters and several ministerial buildings caved following the heavy rains on Wednesday.

Delhi’s Ashoka road following the downpour in the national capital Wednesday. (Source:ANI/Twitter) Delhi’s Ashoka road following the downpour in the national capital Wednesday. (Source:ANI/Twitter)

The weather department has also predicted widespread rainfall activity over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 3 to 4 days.

While Assam continues to be inundated with the death toll from floods in the state rising to 87 on Tuesday, flooding in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district have claimed the lives of five people in the past week alone. As per a report from the district administration, 1.7 lakh people in 195 villages have been affected.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives in flood-hit Morigaon and Nagaon districts of Assam on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state from the latest spate of floods to 87. As per a report from the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 24 lakh people in 24 districts of the state have been affected and 44,498 people are in 397 relief camps across the state.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd