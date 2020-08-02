Weather Forecast Today: Heavy rains in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka to intensify from tomorrow

Dark clouds gather in the sky during monsoon season, in Gurugram, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (PTI Photo) Dark clouds gather in the sky during monsoon season, in Gurugram, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted widespread rain across the country’s west coast today. Spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa over the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall in these regions is expected to increase from tomorrow onwards.

Bouts of very heavy to extremely heavy rain are likely over the Konkan coast, including parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai between 2 and 5 August, the Deputy Director General of IMD’s Mumbai department KS Hosalikar said on Saturday.

पुढच्या 4,5 दिवसात मुंबई, ठाणे, नवी मुंबई, कोकणात मुसळधार ते अतीमुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता. सोमवार पासून जोरदार. घाट भागात पण अतीमुसळधारची शक्यता.

Possibility of Very hvy to Extremely hvy rains over Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, NM frm 2-5 Aug

Ghat areas too.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is very likely over the southeast Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala-Karnataka-south Maharashtra coasts and Lakshadweep areas. Due to strong winds over southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, the weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the water in these areas.

India’s east coast is also likely to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. According to the IMD, heavy showers are predicted over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, as well as the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu today.

The IMD’s latest weather bulletin states: “Remnant of a low pressure system from the east is likely to emerge into north Bay of Bengal and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 04th August. As a consequence of enhanced north-south pressure gradient, the monsoon flow is likely to strengthen further from 03 August.”

As a result of these meteorological developments, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also expected over Odisha and Chhatisgarh. Heavy falls have been predicted in parts of Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal between 4 and 5 August.

Satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain are likely over isolated pockets of these areas during the next two to three hours, IMD predicted on Sunday.

No significant change in temperature is predicted to take place over most parts of the country in the next three-four days, the weather bureau said. On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 40.3°C was recorded in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.5° C was reported in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

