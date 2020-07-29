Weather Forecast Today: Extremely heavy showers in Kerala, red alert issued in Idukki district

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. (File) Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. (File)

Heavy rainfall across Kerala on Wednesday disrupted traffic and left low-lying areas significantly waterlogged. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ in the Idukki district following extremely heavy showers in the area. An orange alert, indicating very heavy downpour, has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad for today.

Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargode districts have been put on orange alert for tomorrow. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the remaining districts of the coastal state. Hours of incessant rainfall resulted in intense water logging in different parts of Kochi today.

Heavy spells have also been predicted along the rest of India’s west coast as well as its east coast. According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over pockets of South Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is predicted over southwest Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, Comorin area and along the Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the water in these regions.

Under the influence of a shifting monsoon trough, which currently runs near the foothills of the Himalayas, as well as two cyclonic circulations, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over most parts of north India.

As a result of these meteorological developments, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand between 29 and 30 July and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 29 to 31 July.

The national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain from today evening until tomorrow, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted. According to the IMD, water logging in low lying areas and disruption of traffic is expected across the city.

Thunderstorms accompanied with moderate to heavy intensity rain with wind speeds of 20-40 kmph are likely to occur over south and south-west Delhi, Civil Lines, ITO, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad over the next two hours.

A day after intense downpour wreaked havoc in West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated extremely heavy showers will continue in the state over the next 48 hours. According to the weather bureau, Sikkim is also likely to receive an intense spell of rain today.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning have been predicted over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema during the next 12 hours.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.7° C was observed in West Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, while the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5° C was reported at Khargone, West Madhya Pradesh. No significant change in temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days, the IMD has said.

