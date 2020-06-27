Weather Forecast Today: Extremely heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Bihar

A trough at mean sea level runs from Punjab to east Bihar across Haryana & Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the shift of a trough northwards and the consequent convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds over northeast and adjoining east India, heavy rains will continue in the northeast, east, central and south peninsular for the next three to four days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Bihar, Kerala and West Bengal over the next 24 hours, IMD said.

A day after announcing the pan-India arrival of the Southwest Monsoon nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread showers across the country for the next two days.

The Indian weather monitoring agency Saturday withdrew a warning it had earlier extended after heavy rains and strong winds lashed parts of the north, northwest and northeast Delhi two days ago.

The IMD has predicted light rain and wind speeds of up to 20-40 kmph in Gurugram, Karnal and parts of southwest Delhi during the next two hours. Light to moderate showers are likely across the national capital for the rest of the week.

27.06.2020 1100 IST; Light rain and wind speed upto 20-40 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Gurugram, isolated places of South-West Delhi during the next 2 hour. pic.twitter.com/ZN18hBosGn — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the department has predicted stray thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, as well as along the east and west coast — in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

As the monsoon season continues to make its presence felt across the country, India’s major reservoirs have been found to have twice as much water as last year, and have far surpassed the 10-year average storage for this time of year.

The collective water stock in 123 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) is 56.72 billion cubic metres (BCM) as of June 25 — almost twice that of June 2019 (29.16 BCM).

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.2°C was reported at Rajasthan’s Bikaner, while the lowest minimum temperature of 21.6°C was felt in east Uttar Pradesh’s Churk, over the plains of the country.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country over the next three to four days, IMD said.