Weather Forecast Today: Delhi receives heavy rains for second consecutive day

Heavy rains continued to lash the national capital and nearby areas for the second consecutive day on Sunday leading to waterlogging in many areas of the city.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of south Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad), and some districts of Haryana),” the India Meteorological Department tweeted this morning.

The western disturbance, the agency said, will continue to determine the weather conditions over the plains in northwest India till January 5, with its maximum impact expected on January 4. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days, the weather body added.

At Rajpath in New Delhi on Saturday. At Rajpath in New Delhi on Saturday.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature to 7 degrees Celsius due to a cloud cover over the city. A Met official said 1.2 mm rain was recorded at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road after 8.30 am. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, he said. At 441, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘severe’ category for the second day in a row. The monitoring stations in many parts of the city including ITO, Mandir Marg, Sirifort, RK Puram and Punjabi Bagh showed the AQI in ‘severe’ category.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and “very dense” fog lowered visibility to “zero” metres.

Heavy snowfall warning in Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The Shimla MeT Centre forecast rainfall in plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in mid and high hills of the state from January 3 to 5 and on January 8. It issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.

A man walks through snow in Kotkhai near Shimla (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) A man walks through snow in Kotkhai near Shimla (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Light rains in Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the weather department said. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana

The ongoing cold weather conditions continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana, with Hisar in Haryana recording a low of 2 degrees Celsius. Many parts of both the states also witnessed overnight rains. The areas that witnessed rainfall included Chandigarh (0.6 mm), Ambala (2 mm), Karnal (2.8 mm), Sirsa (0.6 mm), Ludhiana (0.4 mm), Patiala (2.2 mm) and Halwara (5 mm). Hisar’s low of 2 degrees Celsius was five notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said here.

The ongoing cold weather conditions continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana, with Hisar in Haryana recording a low of 2 degrees Celsius The ongoing cold weather conditions continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana, with Hisar in Haryana recording a low of 2 degrees Celsius

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.7, 5.8 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures of Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 7.8, 4.7 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively. In Punjab, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at 2.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 3.9 and 6.4 degrees Celsius. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 3.7, 6.4, 6.1, 4.2, 5.2 and 3 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)