Weather Forecast Today: Delhi receives light rains; dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Delhi received light spells of rain on Saturday. “As per our forecast, the impact of western disturbance has begun over northwest India, including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall,” the IMD said in a bulletin this morning.

The western disturbance, the agency said, will continue to determine the weather conditions over the plains in northwest India till January 5, with its maximum impact expected on January 4.

At 8.30 am Saturday, Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, which is likely to rise by 5.9 degrees Celsius during next 24 hours, said IMD. It added that the minimum temperature in the city has already increased by around 5 degrees Celsius from the previous day, and is likely to hover around this in next 2-3 days.

This Western Disturbance is likely to keep causing weather over the plains of Northwest India till 05th January with maximum intensity on 04th January. pic.twitter.com/6CjtoOqQEi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021

On Friday, the mercury in the city dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years. The maximum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. While the maximum temperature remained in the range of 16 and 19 degrees Celsius, the minimum showed a wider variation. While the temperature at the Safdarjung observatory (Delhi’s official centre) was 1.1 degrees Celsius, it was 7.1 degrees Celsius at Pitampura, 4.1 degrees Celsius at Palam, 3.1 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 1.2 degrees at Ayanagar.

The weather department also reported dense to very dense fog observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north West Rajasthan, north West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, the visibility recorded between 5.30 pm Friday to 5.30 am Saturday was 25m in Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala; 50m in Gaya and Karnal; and 200m in Ganganagar, Hisar, Aligarh and Gwalior.

Light rains lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar records 2 degrees Celsius

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced overnight rains on Friday-Saturday. The cold weather conditions continued to sweep both the states on Saturday, with Haryana’s Hisar recording temperature as low as 2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The places in Haryana that witnessed rainfall included Chandigarh (0.6 mm), Ambala (2 mm), Karnal (2.8 mm), Sirsa (0.6 mm), Ludhiana (0.4 mm), Patiala (2.2 mm) and Halwara (5 mm). Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.7, 5.8 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures of Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 7.8, 4.7 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded minimum temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 3.9 and 6.4 degrees Celsius. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 3.7, 6.4, 6.1, 4.2, 5.2 and 3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the capital capital of both Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.